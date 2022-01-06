Intel ARC GPU shipments could get delayed this year, if an omission on the official website is any indication.

Originally, the new ARC graphics cards were supposed to ship out in Q1 2022. But according to Tom's Hardware, any and all mentions of Q1 on the official page for the cards are gone. Only 2022 remains.

If you go on Intel's web page right now for their upcoming GPUs, you can clearly see no mention of Q1 2022 whatsoever. This is a very different look from mere days ago, when Q1 was quite prominent in the marketing texts.

Should this rumor prove true, then ARC graphics cards will have suffered a second major delay. They were initially pegged to release in late 2021.

But for now, this seems to still be well within Team Blue's long-term plan for their discrete graphics cards.

As per the original Tom's Hardware report, they made it clear that they look to ship their mobile GPUs for laptops first. These will be the lower-end SKUs, as the higher-end, desktop SKUs could release sometime later this year.

For now, Intel has neither confirmed nor denied a delay. But maybe it's only a matter of time before the company shares new details on their upcoming graphics cards.

According to VideoCardz, Team Blue announced a new event called VISion for May 10th during their CES 2022 presentation. There's no indication whether the ARC GPUs will make an appearance, however, but this is their next major event after CES where it is likely they'll reveal more information.

Delayed Or Not, Intel ARC GPU Shipments Are On The Way

The GPUs may or may not miss their original Q1 2022 launch window, but shipments are well on their way to Team Blue's retail partners, reports PCGamer.

During their CES 2022 keynote, the Big Tech giant confirmed 11 retail partners which will be receiving shipments of ARC graphics chips. They are as follows:

Acer

ASUS

Clevo

Dell

Gigabyte

Haier

HP

Lenovo

Samsung

MSI

NEC

Furthermore, the company also promised over 50 new desktop and mobile designs coming soon, with prebuilt desktops featured prominently in the spotlight. As such, you can expect a few of the usual suspects (i.e. ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI) to come up with their own versions of the new GPUs.

Another update on the cards include partnerships with a good number of game studios. According to IGN, Team Blue is partnering with several big industry names, including but not limited to Ubisoft, Kojima Productions, IO Interactive, and Codemasters.

With these partnerships, Intel hopes that several of their exclusive tech like XeSS (their direct competitor to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX) will be implemented in the current generation's biggest games. Among the first ones that will reportedly get XeSS support is "Death Stranding Director's Cut" on the PC.

