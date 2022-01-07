French Government to Submit Plans For New Nuclear Reactors Around 2023 | Electricity Production to Start?

France is planning to build new nuclear power reactors in the next decade in line with its mission to cut CO2 emissions in the country. To carry out this plan, the government should submit its proposal for the power plans around 2023.

Most likely, the program is expected to kick off at a target date of 2035-2037, according to the junior environment minister Berangere Abba on Thursday, Jan. 6.

France to Build Nuclear Reactors In the Next Decade

According to a report by Reuters, President Emmanuel Macron first mentioned the plans about bringing nuclear reactors in France last November. The French leader said that this would help the country to stray away from using natural gas and imported oil.

Most importantly, the government is seeking ways on how to lessen global warming, particularly sticking to its zero-emission technology.

In another report from Macau Business, Abba said during the Senate hearing that the reactors will be the updated versions of the current European Pressurized Reactors (EPF) which was originally created by EDF.

In addition, she stated that the schedule for the filing for the nuclear plants will take place around next year. The government concluded that it would begin operations with these reactors in 2035-2037.

Abba, who assumed office in 2020 added that they would announce the specific number of the new nuclear reactors that would go online soon. For the construction of six (6) EPR2s, EDF made it possible by offering $57 billion (50 billion euros).

EDF Files Security Designs For EPR2

Regarding the security designs for the EPR2 nuclear reactors, EDF has finished filing them with the help of ASN (nuclear security agency). The latter is responsible for validating the outline of the framework.

Abba said that they have already received the feedback for the first EPRs that will be built in the next few years.

Currently, 56 nuclear reactors occupy 18 plants in France. The power plants are assigned for the production of electricity across the country.

Furthermore, EDF expects to build more of them including the first EPR which will be located at Flamanville. There will be another one that will be deployed in Northwestern France.

Since 2007, the project has been delayed many times and the government suffered from cost overruns from the start. Originally, the budget for this program only cost 3.3 billion euros. Now, it could hit up to 12.4 billion euros after many years.

In the next few weeks, France will be restarting coal-powered plants despite Macron's announcement that they would gradually close them in late 2022. This is because some of them suffered from technical issues while others will have to undergo maintenance.

In Tech Times' article about the experimental nuclear reactor, it was mentioned there that France began deploying 2,300 workforces for its ITER venture, the largest nuclear fusion experiment.

Meanwhile, NASA announced in November that it was looking for submissions for the construction of nuclear power plant on the moon.

