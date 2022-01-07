"Horizon Forbidden West" is inching ever closer to its launch date, and more details about the game are surfacing-this time, it's all about the quests.

The original "Horizon" game was a masterpiece in its own right, though many feel that its side quests were a bit lacking. But this time, Guerilla Games focused a lot on their quest design, promising "better" side quests than the original game, reports GamesRadar.

This claim comes straight from Mathijs de Jonge, the game director for "Forbidden West." In an official preview published by Game Informer, de Jonge says that quests are "another part" where they felt like there was room for improvement.

He says that players who play through side quests in "Forbidden West" will be compensated in items such as new outfits or weapons. Eventually, they can use both of which for the next quest around the corner.

According to de Jonge, Guerilla worked hard in giving side quests "more variety." This is already a step up from "Zero Dawn," where side quests mostly only featured XP gains and reward boxes containing weapons or resources and almost nothing else.

But whether they tried to write the quests better, something other games like "The Witcher 3" excelled at-remains to be seen.

Back in "Horizon Zero Dawn," side quests generally featured Aloy helping out other NPCs in the world with whatever errands or requests they might have. This could range from getting a specific set of resources or finding a missing person, but they paled compared to the more engaging main quest.

With "Forbidden West," however, Guerilla Games seems to be looking to craft a far more engaging narrative with a new map, new machines, and new, seemingly more dangerous enemy factions that look to stop Aloy from finishing what she started in the first game.

The game is scheduled to launch for the PS5 and the PS4 on Feb.18.

Read also: 'Horizon: Forbidden West' Release Date Set for Feb 18, 2022

What Else Is Known About 'Horizon Forbidden West?'

"Forbidden West" is slated to be this year's first big Sony PlayStation exclusive, and it's bringing a lot of new stuff to the table.

Recently, Guerilla Games posted several videos detailing more information about the new machines, enemy factions, and tribes littering the game's world. In one of the trailers, two new tribes were mentioned-the Utaru, who reportedly "sing to heal the land" of the Red Blight, and the Tenakth, who looks like a warrior race.

Another trailer showcases the new dangerous machines Aloy will tangle with in the Forbidden West. Some of the most notable ones include armadillo-like, snake-like, and pterodactyl-like bots that will test players' skills with Aloy's new gear.

Furthermore, Guerilla says they're revamping the game's HUD to be less cluttered while also ensuring that players spend more time with Aloy's trusted companions. These key characters will have more screen time than they had in the first game, which they hope will allow players to build more meaningful relationships with them.

Lastly, "Forbidden West" will feature PS4 to PS5 save data transfer, better frame rates and image quality on next-gen (4K 60 FPS on PS5), and "dramatically reduced loading times," reports PushSquare.com.

Related: PlayStation Studios Acquires 'God Of War' Co-Dev Valkyrie Entertainment

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.