Specializing in road safety, the French startup Road-Light announces its participation to CES Las Vegas 2022 in the Business France pavilion. Contacted by the organizers of CES in 2020, Road-Light successfully applied to be present on the Automotive French Pavilion in the "Vehicle Tech" category.

Road-Light will introduce its flagship product, Clic-Light! An ingenious 2-in-1 system helps bicyclists and motorcyclists stay visible on the road by displaying light signals similar to those of a car. Lightweight with a modern design, it is worn on the back to maximize driver safety on the road. Clic-Light is today the first system of its kind that can be used on a Motorcycle, a Scooter, a Bike, a Segway, and even a Monowheel. Discover it at the Business France Booth (4557)!

A unique and stylish signaling system ... on your back!









Road Light continues its history with CES in Las Vegas, the world's largest consumer electronics show, and is on the road again with its 5th consecutive participation and will present the last generation of Clic-Light at the Automotive Hall with Business France.

Thanks to its universal solution, suitable to all types ofCycles and Motorcycles, all-in-one Clic-Light includes: a Light Module, a high-quality Harness adjustable to all sizes, a Remote Control and its handlebar mounting bracket, a USB-C charging cable and the necessary connectors to connect the Remote Control(transmitter) to the rear signaling system of the vehicle (cycle, motorcycle, etc), in order to synchronize the Clic-Light with their light signals.

Designed in a rectangular and fixed to a harness using a scratch attachment system, the Light Module indicates the essential signals to maximize the visibility of the driver: Stop lights (in motorcycle), Position lights, Warning lights, Right-Left turn signal and Fog lights at the appropriate height of the field of vision of those behind. The Auto Reverse System always makes it possible to indicate the right direction regardless of the direction in which the Clic-Light is carried.

1 Clic-Light, multiple possibilities:

Clic-Light can be used just as easily with a bicycle as with a scooter. Thanks to the small Remote Control equipped with two multifunction buttons and three LEDs, it can be used in two ways:

1. Cycle Mode (Scooter/ Bike/Segway/Monowheel)

The Remote Control is fixed on the handlebars thanks to the dedicated support (or kept in the hand on Monowheel). The user can activate/deactivate the turn signals, the parking light, the fog light and the warning light. Thanks to the three LEDs, the user sees which light is he currently using.

2. Motorcycle mode (scooter/motorbike)

The Remote Control, equipped with a connector, is connected to the rear signaling system, thanks to the 8-wire cable. On this version of the Light Module, the Position Light turns on automatically as soon as the engine is turned on and the signaling commands are automatically synchronized with the Clic-Light.

An innovative road safety equipment!

Your new "luminous companion" makes you visible on the road day and night, thanks to its guaranteed visibility over a distance of at least 400 meters. The Adapt-Light function allows the power of the LEDs to adjust according to the surrounding brightness and thus the risks of collisions from the rear and the side, are minimized.

Clic-Light is a weather-resistant product that can endure exposure to any weather condition and therefore very practical in the rain or fog, and especially in winter when night falls earlier. Equipped with two rechargeable batteries (Light Module and Remote Control), the Clic-Light has an autonomy of approximately 10 days. With a 2-year guarantee, Clic-Light secures each daily journey (short or long distance).

Thanks to the portability of the Remote Control and the quick and easy exchange between different types of vehicles, Clic-Light can be used at any time of the day or night, regardless of the weather!

Clic-Light | Brand Video: https://www.voutube.com/watch?v=kNvv4sdkvbE

For more information: https://www.clic-light.com

Price: 129,00 € (2 products in 1), sold by Amazon

