Amazon revealed new features for its Amazon Echo Show devices that users can benefit from. The Echo Show now has a smart display that allows users to get more live video news content in the United States, and they now have an easier way to go through several news channels.

Meanwhile, the users of the mobile version of Alexa devices can share their estimated time of arrival or ETA while they are using the navigation feature.

Amazon Echo Show Features

The new live video content for Amazon Echo Show owners in the United States are from ET Live, People TV, and from Bloomberg TV Plus, according to The Verge.

The Amazon Echo Show, last year, will have more content coming soon. The new channels, as well as the existing library of live video from Echo Show and on-demand audio news channels, can all be accessed through a new provider list that will be displayed right at the bottom of the screen.

Aside from offering manual selection, all compatible Echo Show devices can personalize the news they show the users by listening to their voice using the Voice ID feature or their appearance using the Visual ID feature.

The Visual ID feature was launched together with the Echo Show 15. The feature is also available on the Echo Show 10 3rd generation and the Echo Show 8 2nd generation.

The new ETA feature is a great addition if you use Alexa for navigation on Amazon devices such as the Echo Buds, Echo Auto, and the Echo Frames, or a vehicle with Alexa already built-in.

Amazon stated that asking Alexa to share your ETA home would announce your predicted arrival time to your other devices that have Alex in them, like your smart speakers.

If your mobile Alexa device is connected to an Android smartphone, you can send an ETA through text just by telling Alexa to share your ETA with X.

The X is the name of one of the people in your contact list. The navigation feature of Alexa draws from the default navigation app on your smartphone, according to Amazon.

Alexa's In-Car Display

Amazon has been working non-stop over the past few years to add more features to Alexa. In 2020, the Auto Mode feature was added to the Amazon Alexa app. It turns your phone into a driver-friendly display when it is connected to Alexa auto accessories like the Echo Auto.

Amazon also offered access to the typical voice commands of Alexa, and it includes massive touchscreen icons that give access to several features like music playback, directions, and making calls, according to CNET.

The mode is available in the Alexa app on iOS and Android, and it will show up when paired to an Echo Auto or other Auto accessories with Alexa.

The mode has four screens. A Navigation screen provides shortcuts to the user's favorite locations and links out the user's default navigation app for directions.

Meanwhile, the Communicate screen provides shortcuts to make a call or make announcements. The Play screen gives users access to media playback.

