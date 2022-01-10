Apple Watch Series 8's blood glucose monitoring and temperature sensor is unlikely to see the light of day this 2022.

Apple Watch's Blood Glucose Monitoring

The Apple Watch Series 7 was initially rumored to carry revolutionary health features, such as blood sugar monitoring, along with other health sensors.

However, when the Cupertino giant debuted the Series 7, it only flaunted some design changes that gave the smart wearable a fresh look. But when it comes to its features, there were no notable upgrades seen, as per the news story by BGR.

Not to mention that the latest Apple Watch did not include any additional health sensors, contrary to early predictions, which noted that it is upgrading its health functionalities.

Apple Watch Series 8 Blood Sugar Monitoring

This time around, rumors are hovering over the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 with the launch of the Series 7 already out of the way, claiming that the iPhone maker is working to make the blood glucose and temperature sensor features for the successor of its latest smart wearable.

To be more precise, last Oct. 26, reports are saying that the suppliers that are working on the upcoming Series 8 are already developing its blood glucose monitoring feature.

However, despite earlier rumors suggesting that the Series 8 is slated to carry the blood glucose monitoring and the temperature sensor features for the Apple Watch, the latest newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Power On, claims otherwise.

Apple Watch Series 8 Glucose, Temperature Sensors Unlikely?

Gurman, who, according to the report of The Verge, has a good grasp of the insider rumors in the Cupertino giant, wrote about the potential health features of the Series 8.

He began by saying that those who are looking forward to the new health features of the upcoming Apple Watch should not "expect any of these soon."

Gurman went on to disclose that "body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently."

On the other hand, he further claimed that the blood glucose monitoring is not coming to the Apple Watch "until later in the second half of the decade." It means that we will have to wait for three more years for this feature to be added to the wrist device.

On top of that, Gurman also added in the same newsletter that the blood pressure feature for the Apple smart wearable is also "at least two to three years away."

