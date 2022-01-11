Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) ("Vivid Seats" or the "Company"), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has reached its 100 millionth ticket sold milestone. The milestone reflects Vivid Seats' growth at scale, connecting millions of buyers with thousands of sellers, and the continued and increasing consumer demand for live events.

READ ALSO: Apple Music App Gets Faster With MacOS 12.2 Beta | Improvements With iTunes Elements

To celebrate the milestone, Vivid Seats has donated $100,000 to MusiCares®, the leading music charity in the U.S. A strong supporter of MusiCares, Vivid Seats has donated more than $2 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help strengthen MusiCares' relief efforts, supporting those in the music community and their families.

"Today's announcement is another example of the incredible momentum we are seeing as a brand and business," said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. "I am so proud that we have been directly responsible for creating over 100 million memories that will last our customers a lifetime, as we continue to support and raise awareness around important causes, like MusiCares. We believe our marketplace delivers a seamless and trusted experience to help fans safely buy tickets at an exceptional value, so they can attend more of their favorite events. Whether they were cheering on their home-town sports team, rocking out to their favorite band, or attending acclaimed theater productions, we have been their trusted partner in delivering some of life's most exciting moments - a hundred million times over."

Chia continued, "I also want to take a moment and thank the Vivid Seats team for their relentless dedication, which resulted in reaching this important milestone and their continued commitment and focus on creating exceptional experiences for our customers. We believe in the power of shared experiences to connect people and it's clear as we head into a new year that there is strong consumer demand for experiences."

Today's achievement comes on the heels of Vivid Seats' entrance in the public markets and recent record-setting third quarter financial results. The Company's third quarter performance reflected its highest single quarter results across all our key financial metrics, as the team delivered $713 million in marketplace gross order volume or GOV, $140 million in revenues, and $42 million in adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, Vivid Seats recently completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, Inc., a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans' connection with their favorite live sports.

Vivid Seats allows fans of live events to connect seamlessly with third-party ticket sellers through its state-of-the-art technology platform and offers unique ways for fans to get rewards and perks. Its loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, is designed to benefit every fan, whether they attend two events a year or twenty, giving every customer the opportunity to earn 10% value back on every ticket purchase. Through the Vivid Seats website and app, fans will see the latest live events across music, sports, comedy, and theater, all uniquely tailored to their preferences, favorite artists, and teams.

To learn more about Vivid Seats or to find tickets to your next event, please visit www.vividseats.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: Vampr, The Leading Professional Network For Musicians And Artists, Surpasses Half A Million Dollars In Its Groundbreaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.