Continuing its impressive run of successful fundraising campaigns, Vampr, the leading social network connecting creatives, has already raised more than $500,000 in its groundbreaking equity crowdfunding campaign launched last month and has announced new partnerships with several world-class music brands.

As a unique highlight of its third blockbuster crowdfunding launch on Wefunder, the North American-based company offered 400 early investors a one-of-a-kind original Vampr NFT.

"We're sincerely bowled over by the momentum of this campaign. Raising half a million dollars from our users and community in just two weeks is simply the best form of validation any early-stage startup could ask for," said Vampr's co-founder Josh Simons.

Vampr's new advertising partners include music brands IK Multimedia, TRX Cymbals, and MXL Microphones. IK Multimedia is a leading company in the modern music production world. TRX Cymbals are custom-crafted for superior sound and performance and played by today's top drummers. MXL Microphones make high-quality studio mics accessible to creators around the world.

"Baz (Palmer, company co-founder) and I spent the last several years focused on building the largest and most active community for musicians in the world, always with the belief that this would inevitably lead to an inflection point where the world's leading music brands would want to play in our backyard," Simons added. "Since opening the door to advertisers two months ago, our hunch has been validated and we can't wait to continue building upon it."

Vampr's current equity crowdfunding campaign is set to run for several months with a maximum offering of $4 million. The company plans to use new funds to scale the business ahead of an anticipated Series A round in the next 18 months.

Staying ahead of the curve is nothing new for the innovative award-winning app, which recently reached a milestone of 1 million global users in more than 190 countries.

Since its inception, Vampr's global community of musicians and creatives have come together to:

Create more than 220,000 original songs with people they've met on Vampr.

Enjoy a combined 62.5 billion streams on Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and SoundCloud.

Generate significant royalties of $162 million flowing directly into their pockets.

Vampr, which has facilitated 6.5 million connections to date between aspiring young artists and industry professionals on its network, has received top industry accolades including being named Apple's Best of the Year, and the platform was also nominated at the Music Week 2021 Awards in the Music Consumer Innovation category, alongside TikTok, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and PIAS.

Vampr has previously raised $2.6 million from music industry executives, VCs, angel investors, and two prior rounds of equity crowdfunding from 2,060 user-investors.

