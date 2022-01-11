Looks like Bugatti will soon be joining the roster of electric vehicle manufacturers. In the meantime, you may enjoy their newly-released two-wheeled electric scooter.

Bugatti's First Electric Scooter

Per a report by Electrek, Bugatti may be looking to develop an electric hypercar in the future, but for now they will let you anticipate for it first.

Recently, the company just unveiled its first electric vehicle, and it is a simple electric scooter. Instead of a cutting-edge auto, this is simply a fun new way to get around town.

Bugatti's first and new electric vehicle got its own sleek design for a scooter. That's when you know it's Bugatti-made.

Rather than developing the electric scooter alone, Bugatti joined forces with Bytech International to develop the new vehicle.

Bugatti International's managing director Wiebke Stahl explained why they did not manufacture the scooter on their own, "Partnering with a company such as Bytech gives us an opportunity to expand our reach in the electric mobility space..."

This scooter weighs 15.8 kg (35 lbs) and is made of magnesium alloy, which is said to be aerodynamic and functional at the same time.

You can keep the scooter going as fast as 30 km/h (18.6 mph) on account of its 700W motor. That's just under 1 horsepower. In other words, the electric scooter is around 1,000 horsepower less than a 1,000 horsepower Bugatti Veyron.

Also Read: Bugatti Rimac is Volkswagen's Latest Venture for an EV Company Which Could Still Make Separate Vehicles

The Bugatti electric scooter's purpose wasn't necessarily to set speed records or go above and beyond as other vehicles. Instead, it was intended to offer commuter-level performance in a sleek package and Bugatti obviously achieved that.

For a detailed description; its taillights wraps around the scooter's frame, which incorporates a projected EB logo behind it as it travels. Sidelights, which are integrated into the deck, create a cloud of light as it zooms down the road.

For extra safety, Bugatti's electric scooter has turn signals and a big LED screen that displays information such as speed, riding mode, battery life, and light status.

An integrated 36V and 10Ah battery offers 360 Wh of capacity, according to Bugatti, which is said to provide a range of 35 kilometres (22 miles). The scooter's battery can be charged at a standard wall outlet in just four hours.

The automaker has yet to announce when the scooter will be available or how much it will cost. But the move isn't as bizarre as it may seem at first. Bugatti is not the only automaker experimenting with two-wheeled electric vehicles.

Bugatti's Electric Car; Is it Happening?

Bugatti continues to sell gas-powered performance supercars, with the newest model known as the 2021 Bugatti Chiron, which can cost anywhere from $3 to $4 million.

In a report by Tech Times, Bugatti Rimac is set to collaborate with the Volkswagen Group in order to create new electric vehicles under the VW Group, but maintains its separate car manufacturing capabilities..

Read Article: BMW's CE 04 Electric Scooter Brings 80 Miles of Range and Top Speed of 75mph under $12k; Is it Worth It?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.