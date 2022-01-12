Android 13 Leaks: QR Code Scanning, Media Playback Handoff, and More to Come | Here's What to Expect

Android 13 is rumored to be around the corner this year as a trusted source revealed that three new upgrades would be coming for this update. The recent report wrote that the media and audio-related features would soon come to the platform in the next few months.

Here's everything we need to know about the latest Android 13 leak.

Android 13 Leaks

According to a report by News18, rumors said that three things would be arriving in the Android system. The unknown source told Android Police that these features would be QR code scanning, media output picker, and the media playback handoff.

Since these are still leaked features, they are all subject to change, so expect Google to trim or add a component.

Related Article: 3G Network to Retire in 2022 with Tens of Thousands of Android Phones to Stop Working

Streamlined QR Code Scanning

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, people have become more careful about going outside. In restaurants, the menus are presented digitally, and you can pay your orders through a QR code.

In just a single scan of the code, it would only take a few seconds to settle your payment. Android Police provided some screenshots which show that users could now access the QR scanner from the lock screen.

Another picture pointed to the Quick Settings shortcut, per Tom's Guide. This would mean that the QR scanner will soon be accessible through the camera app.

Media Playback Handoff

The second Android 13 leak involves tap-to-transfer media playing through your smartphone. This would let Android devices hand off media playback to other gadgets. Currently, there's no mention if the source device could operate the handoff on NFC or UWB.

The only thing we saw on the leak by Android Police was the chip notification that shows the target device and the media on it.

Improved Output Picker

The last piece of the rumored Android 13 feature is all about the media output picker where users can click the output text in the playback notification. This would later inform the user where the media is playing on other devices, speakers, and gadgets.

Initially, the screenshot suggests that this upgrade houses an output device and a volume bar. Moreover, there's no indication of how users could bring the picker from the screen.

Tiramisu Android Version

On top of these features, several reports wrote that the next Android version that will come out will have a codename under "Tiramisu." It will reportedly arrive with a new lock screen layout, Runtime permissions, and more features.

In addition, App Languages, nicknamed "Panlingual," could be a huge help for language learners who rely on Android devices. This would let them tweak language settings for every application on their smartphone.

Last year, leaks about Android 12 involved unused apps that will hibernate and free storage, per Tech Times. In line with this, we also reported that a foldable phone with a new software update could likely launch soon.

Read Also: Android 12 Accessibility Features: How to Control Phone with Face Gestures-Open Mouth, Smile, and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.