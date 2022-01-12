The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) updated its requirements for companies that experience a data breach, saying that they should immediately let the public know about data breaches. The people should know any form of hack or access to its systems, and it is only right to be informed of what is happening to a company.

FCC's New Requirements on Data Breaches for Companies Experiencing It

FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel shared a proposal to compel companies to tell their customers, especially the affected users, regarding a data breach on their organization. The new rule would soon require these companies to let the public know immediately, and its approval would change the tech landscape as people know it.

It is not yet the rule, but it is something that the FCC and Chairperson Rosenworcel is working on, focusing on its campaign for the average joe's awareness.

The Freedom of Information Act of the FCC believes that people should know about this breach, having the right to know about it immediately to avoid any confusion or more panic. However, it may be something that companies oppose as they cannot fully divulge information without a dutiful investigation about it.

Read Also: FCC, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Other Telcos Can't Stop Robocalls From Appearing | Mitigation Plans Now Required!

FCC: No More 1-Week Wait for Affected Customers, Immediate Info

The new rule of the FCC would abolish the one-week wait for affected customers to know about the data breach that occurred from the company. FCC is changing the immediacy of the data breach for people to have information and get suitable transparency regarding a hack that may affect them in multiple ways.

FCC and the many industries it focuses on

The FCC is best known for its focus on the "Robocalls" issue among telecommunication companies that have users victimized by the said spam calling from unknown numbers. Apart from it being a bizarre and disturbing crime, it also shows a breach in the data and information ownership of the company, hence the access to user's numbers.

The regulatory body also focuses on approving satellite internet connections and availability in the country, having a say on its stakes on being a provider in specific regions or states. The power of the FCC is massive as communication is one of the tops focuses of the current generation via different platforms like the internet and social media.

Data breaches are awful, but no company like this to happen on their tech landscape and security. However, if the worst-case scenario indeed gets a hack on their end, they are now compelled to report it directly to affected users of the hack. It would let them know that their information may be part of the compromise, despite being a developing story for the company.

Related Article: FCC to Seek New Policies For SIM Swapping Scam Prevention

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.