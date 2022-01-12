Instagram Stories' vertical scrolling design, which is akin to TikTok's scrolling mechanics, is now being tested for some users across the globe.

Instagram Stories' Vertical Scrolling Redesign

As per the report by The Independent, the TikTok-inspired look of Instagram Stories was first spotted back last Feb. 4, 2022.

A developer that goes by the name Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted about the new feature coming to the social media giant owned by Facebook's parent firm, Meta.

Paluzzi further noted that a new pop-up from the app explains that Stories is sporting new scrolling mechanics, saying that "now you can whip up and down to browse stories."

The developer said that he found the prototype design of Stories beneath the code of the social media giant, which Instagram eventually confirmed.

A spokesperson from Instagram told The Independent in the same report that what the developer saw was "an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram."

Instagram Stories TikTok-Like Scrolling Redesign Tests

This time around, though, according to the news story by 9to5Mac, some users are reporting that Instagram updated their apps with the new scrolling feature of Stories.

As such, it appears that the Meta-owned social media platform is now testing the feature among some of its users in various parts of the world.

Social media analyst, Matt Navarra, said that some users who are based in Turkey are sharing the vertical scrolling feature of Instagram Stories, which is similar to TikTok's design.

These users are saying that they have received an update that includes the new redesign, which adds a scrolling option to Stories.

On the other hand, another Instagram user, a tech journalist based in Brazil, Thassius Veloso, also shared that he got the new update of Instagram Stories.

That said, it turns out that Instagram is not only testing the redesign for its users in Turkey as a Brazil-based user has also spotted it.

Instagram Stories: TikTok x Snapchat Redesign?

For those who are not using Instagram, Stories have been sporting the horizontal design, wherein users have to tap left or right to see the next post, which is similar to the mechanics of another app, Snapchat.

However, the new look gives Instagram users two options to navigate its Stories feature--either by tapping on the sides or scrolling vertically.

So, if both options would be retained it appears to be a TikTok and Snapchat design combined.

Meanwhile, IG has previously extended the video length limit for its Stories feature, which further encourages more video content on the Snapchat-like section of the social media giant.

🚨 Instagram is testing a vertical swipe stories feed in Turkey



h/t @yousufortaccom pic.twitter.com/KdJa9CTnTl — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 12, 2022

