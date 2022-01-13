Tesla has removed any mention regarding the supposed "2022" launch of the Cybertruck from its official website. With that, this could be a bad sign for those that wanted to get their hands on the Tesla electric truck before the year ends.

Tesla Cybertruck Announced in 2019 but had an Awkward Launch

An article by Mashable was initially able to spot the removal, which happened some time in mid-December. The evidence can be found on the pages that were archived by the Internet Archive for those that haven't spotted the difference.

The Cybertruck was initially announced back in 2019 and even hailed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the closest thing to an armored personnel carrier for the upcoming future. The vehicle became the subject of ridicule when its very own "indestructible "windows were obliterated during the unveiling. The prototype's unwieldy shape caused Musk to hit a traffic pylon after his dinner in Malibu.

Cybertruck Production was Already Pushed to 2022

According to the story by Gizmodo, production was initially supposed to begin in 2021, but as of recently, in August 2021, Tesla had announced it would push production of the Cybertruck back to 2022.

Now, the whole timeline seems to be in question despite Elon Musk not giving any comment regarding the most recent change. Tesla has infamously gotten rid of its very own public relations team, meaning there was nobody for Gizmodo to reach out to for a comment regarding the company's decision.

Expectations for the Tesla Cybertruck

When Elon Musk initially announced the Cybertruck, the CEO promised it would be selling at the price of $39,900 and would be capable of towing 7,500 pounds while also having a 3,500-pound payload to carry in its bed. Unfortunately, the promises, however, have disappeared in the course of the last couple of years as the 2022 production could be considered its latest failure.

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be produced in Austin, Texas, but as of the moment, there is still no way to get confirmation regarding the company's plans to do so. Musk, the wealthiest man on the planet, actually thinks that his company doesn't really need a PR team since he can easily tweet out announcements.

Read Also: Tesla to Announce New Product Roadmap Update on January 26 | Can We See Semi Truck This Time?

Times that Elon Musk has Failed to Live Up to Promises

Elon Musk, as per Gizmodo, has had a long history of making certain outlandish promises in which he fails to deliver on. These include the robotaxis that were initially supposed to arrive back in 2020.

There were also claims by Elon Musk back in 2016 that his Tesla vehicles, by 2018, would be fully self-driving. The preorders for the Cybertruck are still open with a low $100 deposit, but the real question is when will the electric truck roll out with its target dates silently taken down.

Related Article: Tesla Protests Against California's Solar Tax Backed by Gov. Newsom; Elon Musk Calls it Anti-Environment

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.