Nuro, a giant U.S.-based robotics firm, received some help from BYD (Build Your Dreams) North America, a car manufacturer.

The latest collaboration between the two tech firms is definitely essential to produce the predecessor of Nuro's R1. BYD's expertise when it comes to producing trucks, buses, and hybrid cars, will play an important role in R3's arrival.

Nuro's new R3 autonomous electric car is actually a delivery vehicle. However, it is quite different from other zero-emission cars in the market.

Since it no longer requires a driver, it prioritizes the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and people walking nearby it. R3 can do this since it has external airbags.

Nuro Receives BYD North America

According to Electrek's latest report, Nuro decided to put more than $40 million into its new autonomous electric delivery car.

On the other hand, the robotics firm also announced that BYD North America will assist them when it comes to R3's assembly processes.

"BYD attaches great importance to this collaboration with Nuro," said BYD Motors Inc.'s President Stella Li, via TechCrunch.

As of the moment, Nuro still hasn't confirmed the total number of R3 that it will produce.

Although this is the case, the robotics company claimed that BYD's facility in Lancaster can produce tens of thousands of new zero-emission delivery vehicles.

Nuro R3's Features

The new R3 autonomous electric delivery vehicle of Nuro packs more than just external airbags. R1's successor offers some advanced features, such as the popular LiDAR tech, which can help it better detect its surroundings.

Aside from LiDAR, it is also integrated with advanced camera sensors, radar, as well as thermal cameras. Thanks to these components, it can achieve a 360-degree view. Although the new R3 is still incomparable to those EVs produced by Tesla and other giant automakers, it is still a great autonomous innovation coming from Nuro.

