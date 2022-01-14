Tesla Cybertruck production date is reportedly moved to a much later date once again. This time around, it has been delayed much further to 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck Production 2023

As per an exclusive news story by Reuters, Tesla is once again delaying the beginning of its Cybertruck production, an unnamed source close to the matter told the media outlet.

As such, it turns out that the production of the first electric pickup of the EV tech giant owned by Elon Musk is not seeing the light of day this 2022, contrary to earlier claims of Tesla.

To be more precise, the source said that Tesla is only beginning its limited production of the obscure-looking electric utility truck in the first quarter of 2023, which is still a year away from today.

Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed: Here's Why

On top of that, the unnamed source also said that Tesla decided to push the production of its electric pickup to keep up with its competitors.

Reuters noted in the same report that other American automakers, such as Ford and Rivian, also launched their electric trucks. And unlike Tesla, the two carmakers are already producing their electric pickups.

In fact, Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup is doubling its annual production capacity for the said vehicle.

All that said, the futuristic utility pickup of Tesla has to update some of its features and functionalities to make it stand out from the rest, the source said.

In turn, the EV tech giant had to delay its production to make way for the major changes.

Meanwhile, according to the report by Teslarati, the CEO and founder of Tesla is about to provide the product roadmap of the Cybertruck production on its earnings call on Jan. 26.

Tesla Cybertruck Production Date Removed

Last Jan. 5, the production date in 2022 of the Tesla Cybertruck was removed from the official website of the tech giant.

Previously, the official reservation site of the upcoming EV pickup used to include a message saying that "production nears in 2022."

However, at the start of the year, the notice was nowhere to be found on its website. Instead, it now says that the Cybertruck will be delivered to its customers "as production nears."

This time around, though, there is no longer an estimated date for its production.

But if the latest report from Reuters is to be believed, the production date of the Tesla pickup has been moved to a later year. As such, it could be the explanation why the estimate on its reservation page has vanished into thin air.

