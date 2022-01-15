RICOCHET, the latest anti-cheat software released for Activision's popular shooting games, is now being accused of causing the new screen glitch in "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Because of this, many Xbox p[layers are now complaining about the in-game bug since it prevents them from accessing "CoD: Warzone" on their consoles.

RICOCHET was supposed to be the solution of Activision for the rising numbers of cheaters on its shooting games.

When it was launched, the giant title publisher boasted about the commitment of RICOCHET anti-cheat team commitment when it comes to ensuring a fair environment. However, it seems like this is not what's happening on "Warzone."

RICOCHET Causes 'Warzone' Screen Bug?

According to Gaming Intel's latest report, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is now more broken than the "Vanguard." Xbox players claimed about some issues on the game, such as the current glitch, which makes guns invisible or transparent.

On the other hand, other gamers said that some "Warzone" Operators are also becoming invisible.Aside from these, they also see that cheaters are coming back in the game, which certainly ruins their gaming experience. Now, they are accusing RICOCHET's anti-cheat system of the glitches, including the Xbox screen freeze issue of "Warzone."However, this was negated by some critics, saying that an Xbox system bug is the one causing the in-game glitch.

This is from the Ricochet anticheat FAQ. This is how Ricochet was always supposed to be/start. I believe that Ricochet is now finally Active on Call Of Duty Warzone. #WarzonePacific pic.twitter.com/zgjCYLbJcC — dN Street (@dNstreeeet) January 13, 2022

Activision to Work on 'Vanguard, 'Warzone' Bugs

TweakTown reported that Activision will now work on the glitches and other bugs on "Vanguard" and "Warzone."

"We wanted to take a minute to talk about fixing the game. We hear you, and we feel your frustrations," said the giant game developer via its official Twitter post. The company added that they are making efforts to address the in-game issues across its popular shooting games, including "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."

A message to our community. pic.twitter.com/a4xJTxVuGF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 13, 2022

In other news, the "Call of Duty: Warzone" invisible skin issue offers an unfair advantage to Tier 100 gamers. Meanwhile, some "Call of Duty: Vanguard" restricted map spots are also used being used by hackers.

