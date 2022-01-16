"Pokemon GO" Community Day 2022 will feature Spheal, the popular Clap pocket-monster in the anime-based game. Niantic announced on December 20, 2021, that the new in-game event will happen on Jan. 16.

Spheal, the Clap Pokémon, is appearing more frequently in the wild in some areas around the world.



Drop a 👏 to applaud for Spheal! ❄️ #PokemonGOCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/q4ZqJMChWY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 16, 2022

"We're excited to announce that Spheal, the Clap Pokémon, will be featured during January's Community Day event!," said Niantic.

The new "Pokemon GO" Community Day highlighting Spheal will be the first event that trainers can enjoy this 2022. As of the moment, this is the only one announced by Niantic.

What makes this event exciting is that it will be the first one to allow fans to capture a Shiny version of the Clap pokemon. To give you more ideas, here are other details of Spheal.

'Pokemon GO' Community Day Spheal's Details

According to 9TO5Mac's latest report, "Pokemon GO" players can interact with Spheal's Evolution (Sealeo) during the new Community Day event. This means that they can have a Walrein pokemon that have the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow abilities.

Trainers, there’s no time to chill! #PokemonCommunityDay is rolling around the corner! Spheal will be appearing more frequently in the wild for a limited time! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/MzF5AbwFbl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 9, 2022

Niantic's official website also provided essential information about Sealeo's Icicle Spear attack. However, the game developer did not provide the details of Fast Attack Powder Snow:

Icicle Spear (low-energy Charged Attack)

Offers 60 damage during battles in gyms, fight against other trainers, as well as raids.

Meanwhile, the January 2022 Community Day also offers some event bonuses. These include the following:

Allows players to take snapshots during the event.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Catching Shiny Spheal

All the mentioned in-game content above is quite interesting. However, the most exciting one will still be capturing a Shiny Spheal.

If you want to catch this pocket-monster, all you need to do is participate in the new Community Day event. Niantic confirmed that the Shiny version of the Clap pokemon will now appear more frequently in the game.

But, the best location to look for this character is Silph Road. In this area, there's a 1-out-of-500 chance of capturing the Shiny version of Spheal. Meanwhile, the normal version of this pocket-monster will be 1 in 25 chances.

In other news, iOS players recently had the chance to participate in the "Pokemon GO" Shinx Community Day. On the other hand, the "Pokemon GO" World Championship Series already happened back in December 2021.

For more news updates about "Pokemon GO" Spheal Community Day and other in-game events of Niantic, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

