Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Order: Get $100 Amazon Gift Card | 120Gz Refresh Rate, Bigger Battery, and More

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders on Amazon are still rolling out at the moment, as buyers rush to get a $100 gift card from the store. The shipping for the new smartphone will kick off starting Friday, Jan. 14.

In the meantime, the customers will enjoy a 12% discount for this phone that originally sits at $700.

What to Expect For Galaxy S21 FE

The recently-held CES 2022 showed us that technology has no limits regardless of its associated areas. For instance, Samsung announced that its Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is landing soon this year.

According to a report by Engadget on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the upcoming smartphone will boast a "slightly" bigger display compared to its predecessor. Moreover, it would feature a 120Hz refresh rate, besides the typical triple camera setup.

On top of these specs, it is reportedly compatible with Android 12 and will contain a bigger battery. Because it has a larger screen, we should expect it to look bulkier and heavier than the previous model.

Another thing to note about the upcoming Samsung phone is its "less shiny finish." In terms of its stylus support, the new edition will, unfortunately, ditch it. This means that the writing tool that is compatible with S21 Ultra and S21+ cannot be used for S21 FE.

About its camera system, it would come with an 8MP telephoto camera instead of the standard 64-MP sensor that the S21 Ultra has.

Its front camera will be a great photography tool for selfie fans since it would boast a sharper MP at 32. The original 10 MP will be left hanging in the meantime.

For your preferred colors for S21 FE, you can choose among the four options, including white, lavender, graphite, and olive. If you are planning to purchase this new Samsung device, visit Amazon for more details regarding the available stocks.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might Only Launch in US and Europe Because of Chip Shortage

Pre-orders For Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22

If you are looking for another Samsung gadget for this year, you might want to wait for the rumored Galaxy S22, which is reportedly coming next month.

According to GSM Arena, South Korean news outlet DDaily wrote that the tech giant will allegedly announce more information on Feb. 8. Pre-orders for this model will start a day after its revelation.

Furthermore, we could anticipate that the shipments for Galaxy S22 will begin on Feb. 24.

Just a throwback to last year, Tech Times reported that its release date would be scheduled in January 2022. It turned out that the rumors circling it favored its February release for now.

If you are still looking for more Samsung devices, don't forget to check our listicle about the best smartphones that you can purchase which include S21 ultra, A51, Note 20 Ultra 5G, and more. We would also like to remind the readers to always stick to their preference and compare each spec that will suit their needs before adding them to the cart.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Silently Appears on Company's Support Pages! New Proof Suggests Smartphone's Release

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.