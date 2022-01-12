Sony announced a new solution for the rising PS5 shortage. The giant gaming company explained that in order to meet the PlayStation 5 demand, they will now ship more PlayStation 4 units.

Now, many consumers will definitely ask how more PS4 consoles can solve the current PlayStation 5 scarcity. As of the moment, gamers are still having a hard time grabbing their own PS5 units.

They need to compete against scalpers, who are using bots just so they can secure their ordered consoles. On the other hand, regular consumers also need to beat other buyers, which is quite hard to do since the demand for PS5 is still very high.

Sony's PS5 Shortage Solution

According to Kotaku's latest report, Sony is recently accused of discontinuing the predecessor of PlayStation 5. However, the giant tech firm denied this allegation.

Now, it is confirmed that Sony will really continue manufacturing its popular PlayStation 4 consoles, especially since PS5 is still suffering from chip shortages.

"It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations," said Sony's spokesperson.

On the other hand, experts also explained that PS4 is much easier to produce because its components, such as the SoC, are already available.

Aside from this, it is also cheaper to produce and less expensive to purchase. But, the main question is, is it really a great alternative for PlayStation 5?

Is PS4 a Great Alternative?

Yes, PS5 is more advanced compared to its predecessors, specifically PS4 and PS4 Pro. However, Android Authority said that the specs of the PlayStation 4 models still offer a great gaming experience.

On the other hand, enthusiasts also explained that if you are a new buyer, PS4 is still a decent console. Aside from this, it is also much easier to acquire.

But, if you want to have a better gaming experience with more graphics and smoother gameplay, then the best thing you can do is wait for your own PlayStation 5 console.

In other news, PS5 restock recently happened at Best Buy. On the other hand, PS5 Dualsense controllers in blue, pink, and purple were unveiled.

