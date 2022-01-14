"God Of War" is one of the biggest former PlayStation exclusives to recently hit the PC this year. But it likely won't be the last, as Sony's own first-party studios are apparently pushing for it.

According to Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog, who also helped make the "God Of War" franchise, Sony's own studios are actually pushing to get PlayStation games to PC, writes Eurogamer.

Barlog claims that multiple studios are reportedly saying that bringing PS games to PCs "is a really good idea." He further says that this desire eventually reached a tipping point, with Sony finally relenting.

This is already evident in multiple former PS exclusives being released on Steam during the past few years. The first one was the open-world zombie survival game "Days Gone," followed by "Horizon Zero Dawn." Now, the critically acclaimed Norse retelling of Kratos' story is the newest addition.

Barlog made his statements in an interview with Game Informer, wherein he was asked about why folks should check out "God Of War" now that it is out on PC.

There, he said that it is "really exciting" to have a new audience of people who have never tried the game out, but this time, they can play it on their powerful gaming rigs.

True enough, the newest PS exclusive to hit Windows is performing and looking amazing as ever, which Barlog (who reportedly played it on an ultra-wide monitor) says is "a pretty awesome experience."

This doesn't mean, however, that "God Of War Ragnarok", the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 classic set to release this year-is a lock for PC as well.

According to PushSquare, Barlog has "no idea" whether "Ragnarok" will also come to PC. He says that his team is taking it one game at a time, as they gauge how the game does. But he also claimed that at the end of the day, it will be Sony who decides.

Why Is 'God Of War' And Other PS Exclusives Being Ported Anyway?

There used to be a time when Sony was very adamant in keeping their exclusive games as they are exclusives. You'll have to get a PlayStation console if you want to play the likes of "Uncharted," "Ratchet & Clank," or "The Last Of Us." But that's no longer the case here.

According to Shawn Lynden, former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (via ArsTechnica), adopting their exclusives to PC was an "easy decision." PC players represented a relatively easy market to attract to their brand, with Layden saying, "we need to go where they (PC gamers) are."

This decision was also made even clearer when Nixxes Software, a studio that specializes in porting console titles to PC, was acquired by Sony last July. In a report by PCGamesN, the acquisition is intended to beef up the technical and development capabilities of PlayStation studios.

Does this mean PC gamers will surely get more ex-PS exclusives? Sony still holds the cards, and only time will tell what the answer will be.

