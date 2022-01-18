New Tesla Model Y Spotted at Gigafactory Texas | Production Now Starting?

A batch of new Tesla Model Y cars appeared at the Gigafactory Texas, according to a tweet from one user on Twitter. It is believed that the production of these new electric vehicles could kick off soon.

Tesla Model Y Electric Vehicles

According to a report by Electrek, the EV manufacturer was originally aiming to start production for the Model Y vehicles in late 2021. However, a tweet may have pointed out that the updated version of the electric SUV is now on its way.

The company planned to start the production of the "large cylindrical cells" and merge them into a single module battery pack. Later, it would function as a more organized platform that will be installed inside the EV.

According to CEO Elon Musk, this technology has been revealed as the "manufacturing revolution" in the industry of vehicle-making.

For some reason, many knew that the company announced its plans to begin the production for the Model Ys last year. This time, there is a clearer picture of why it could start any time.

New Tesla Model Y Versions Seen on Twitter

Per Jeff Roberts or @peterdog15's tweet, ninenew models of the said car were displayed in the Gigafactory yard in Texas. The fresh look could potentially sport 4680 battery cells and a new battery pack.

Roberts posted a photo on Twitter that some brand new Model Y cars were seen charging at the factory. As of press time, there has been no official confirmation yet from the company that these cars were produced in Austin.

In addition, further details have still not been announced, specifically about their build and their new components.

If Tesla has indeed built these new Model Ys at Giga Texas, this would mean that the automaker has notched a huge milestone for this year.

Furthermore, Tesla's growth is expected to boom in 2022, particularly in the second half of 2022. By that period, the EV giant might have already reached its target volume production.

Tesla Turns to Mozambique

In another report by CNBC, Tesla inked a deal with a company to obtain a significant component for the EV car batteries from Mozamibique. Experts believe that this deal will lessen the company's dependence on China when it comes to graphite.

As of press time, Tesla has not yet announced the final value of the deal. As it reduces dependence on China, Tesla wants to exert more effort in creating its own battery.

Earlier this year, Tech Times reported that Musk congratulated his own firm for its successful Q4 production. The last quarter managed to produce 300,000 electric vehicles globally.

Last week, we also reported that Musk will attend the upcoming conference about the Tesla Product Roadmap update on Jan. 26.

