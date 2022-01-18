RICOCHET's update is now nerfing the damage dealt by cheaters who use aimbots in "Call of Duty: Warzone." This enhancement is currently essential since the main goal of this software is to prevent unfair gamers from dominating the game.

Recently, Activision's RICOCHET was criticized since cheaters are still in the game despite its launch. But, thanks to the anti-cheat system's upgrade, "Warzone" hackers, especially those relying on aimbots, will now be discouraged from using cheating tools.

Charlie Intel posted a screenshot from a Discord account of a "CoD" cheat provider, confirming that RICOCHET's update reduces the aimbot users' damage in the mid-game.

RICOCHET's Update Reduces Aimbots' Damage

According to VG247's latest report, RICOCHET received backend anti-cheat change, which reduces the damage death by the bullets fired by aimbotters.

"It appears to be flagging accounts that have inhuman super accuracy," stated in the Discord screenshot.

As of the moment, Activision did not clarify how it will identify the so-called "inhuman super accuracy" of a "Call of Duty: Warzone" player.

But, there's no report yet regarding highly-skilled players being reported. Right now, the RICOCHET update is a win-win scenario for fair players since it can soon make the aimbot useless.

If the nerfed damage feature becomes more efficient, cheaters who can automatically headshot other players will no longer get easy kills.

The arrival of the anti-cheat change hints that more changes will soon be launched for the RICOCHET software.

Other Details of RICOCHET's Update

Aside from reducing the damage dealt by aimbot cheat tools, the Discord screenshot explained that once RICOCHET flags a hacker, the report will still remain in its account even when they no longer use hacks.

This means that they need to contact Activision regarding their account's issue. On the other hand, the screenshot also explained that the cheaters could avoid getting flagged using a low recoil reduction setting instead of zero recoils.

It added that this also applies to Accuracy settings. Activision still hasn't commented regarding its RICOCHET update. But, you can expect further announcements from the game developer once it is fully launched.

In other news, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" restricted map spots are now being used by cheaters. Meanwhile, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players recently complained about the bugged invisible Operator skins.

For more news updates about RICOCHET and its upcoming anti-cheat changes, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

