Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg, is now returning to his post after previously conducting a mass layoff on Zoom, wherein he fired hundreds of employees in the video meeting.

Better.com CEO Returns

As per the news story by Forbes, the CEO and founder of the fintech firm has been placed on leave after the mass firing incident on a video call, wherein he called the ongoing staff of his firm as "lazy."

The news outlet said in the same report that it saw an email sent to the employees of Better.com, saying that Garg is returning to the top post of the fintech company.

The board of directors of Better.com told its employees in an email that they have talked to Garg for various instances after the mass layoff on Zoom. As such, the Board has concluded that the founder of the firm could continue his CEO role.

The email further said that the CEO of Better has taken a break after the mass firing on a video meeting to "reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values that make Better great, and work closely with an executive coach."

In the internal online memo, the board members of Better went on to announce that Garg "will be resuming his full-time duties as CEO" of the fintech company.

The Board of Better.com further touted in the internal email that the return of its CEO and founder would help the fintech firm in reaching its success.

Read Also: Video Meetings: Some People Love Seeing Their Reflection During Zoom, Google Calls, Study Claims

Better CEO Mass Firing on Zoom

According to the report of CNET, the return of the Better founder to the CEO post comes after Garg previously left the top role in the company due to the backlash that he received from mass firing hundreds of employees.

The Zoom meeting fired about 900 employees who were attending the video call with the Better.com founder, which is approximately nine percent of the total workforce of the fintech firm.

Not to mention that the mass firing video meeting was held a few weeks away from the holidays.

After which, a recording of the meeting has been posted on video-sharing platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which became viral as it sparked controversy from numerous viewers.

Garg was heard saying in the Zoom meeting recording that "your employment here is terminated effective immediately."

He began by saying that "if you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off."

A few days after the video recording had gone viral, Garg issued an apology for his actions and temporarily stepped down from his role in the company.

Related Article: How To Change Your Background In Zoom And Microsoft Teams--A Comprehensive Guide

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.