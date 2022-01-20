PS5 restock on GameStop is scheduled to make the sought-after Sony PlayStation 5 available once again on Friday or Jan. 21 to be more precise.

It reportedly bundles with a game, which includes massively popular titles, such as the "Call of Duty Vanguard," along with additional accessories and freebies, as per a news report by TomsGuide.

It has been more than a year now since the PlayStation 5 or the PS5 console first saw the light of day way back on Nov. 12, 2020.

But still, fans of the Sony gaming console are having a hard time getting their hands on one of the hottest consoles out there, if not the most sought after.

PS5 Restock GameStop Schedule

This time around, though, those who are still hoping to get a chance to buy a PS5 are in luck. The major retailer of the gaming console, GameStop, is scheduled for another big restock this Friday.

The massively popular PS5 restock tracker, Matt Swider, disclosed the latest GameStop restock details on his Twitter account, noting that the gaming console is bundled with a game.

GameStop PS% Restock Price, Bundle

As mentioned earlier, according to the report by The Shortcut, the GameStop restock on Jan. 21 comes in a bundle package. Here are its inclusions:

The GameStop PS5 bundle comes with the PlayStation 5 Disc gaming console, which costs $499.

On top of that, buyers of the bundle get a "Call of Duty Vanguard," which is sold to the tune of $60. It also comes with an additional PS5 DualSense controller in the shade of red, selling for $75.

What's more, the restock bundle also adds a GameStop Gift Cards, which retails at $50. Not to mention it includes a 12-month membership on PlayStation Plus, which costs $60.

Although GameStop did not give away a price tag for the bundle, The Shortcut suggested in the same report that the PS5 restock package sells to the tune of $745 based on its inclusions.

PS5 Restock Time

Tom's Guide said in the same report that previous PS5 restocks on GameStop have consistently opened at exactly 11 in the morning. So, the major restock on Friday should be about the same time as the previous ones.

Meanwhile, The Shortcut added that the next stock replenishment of the Sony gaming console will be sold exclusively to GameStop buyers with a PowerUp Pro membership.

It is worth noting that GameStop Pro membership charges $15 on a yearly basis.

