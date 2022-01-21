SpaceX successfully closed a million-dollar deal with the U.S. Air Force. The new contract costs $102 million and will be under the military agency's fourth Vanguard program.

This new deal arrived as SpaceX, and other independent space companies decreased their launches prices in the market. Sam.Gov announced that the contract was awarded last Jan. 14.

The five-year contract between Elon Musk's companies and the U.S. Air Force is expected to observe how the point-to-point rocket launches can enhance the speed of the military logistics.

As of the moment, the deal with the military agency is just one of SpaceX's current activities.

Recently, Tech Times reported that the agency was supposed to conduct its SpaceX Cargo Dragon ISS departure.

SpaceX Closes U.S. Air Force Deal!

According to Ars Technica's latest report, the new contract of SpaceX with the military department will formalize its partnership with the American government.

Greg Spanjers, SpaceX's rocket cargo program manager, explained that the upcoming launches for the U.S. Air Force will allow them to determine if their rockets are efficient when it comes to cargo transports.

As of the moment, Elon Musk's space agency hasn't confirmed what rocket would be used for the upcoming military cargo and humanitarian aid deliveries.

However, some experts clarified that the Starship-Super Heavy spacecraft is the only rocket system of SpaceX specifically designed for point-to-point launches.

U.S. Air Force's Vanguard Program

Air Force's official website, the Vanguard Program, is led by the Air Force Research Laboratory. This program will allow the military agency to determine the utility and viability of using massive commercial rockets for Department of Defense global logistics.

"AFRL will research and develop the unique aspects needed to leverage the new commercial capability for the DoD logistics mission," added the U.S. Air Force.

