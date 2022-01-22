Magnolia Pictures, one of the leading independent theatrical and home entertainment distributors in the U.S., along with its sister company, Spotlight Cinema Networks, announced the launch of "CineLife," a premier linear channel on the TiVo+ platform.

Featuring top-rated independent films and award-winning documentaries from Magnolia Pictures' expansive catalog, "CineLife" serves as the go-to destination for acclaimed films on TiVo+.

Since transforming the streaming media landscape in May 2020, TiVo has continued to revolutionize the user experience with their "content first" approach. This empowers consumers to curate their own content composed of their favorite movies, shows, and videos in a unified experience across live TV, on-demand and streaming services.

Through TiVo+, "CineLife" presents some of the very best in storytelling entertainment from the most renowned filmmakers in the world today. Users can enjoy a multitude of Magnolia titles on the platform, which grants unlimited access to scheduled programming focused on independent film. The "CineLife" channel features new titles monthly with new January titles including Spirit Award® and Gotham Award® nominated "Support the Girls" starring Regina Hall, "Kusama: Infinity," which chronicles the trailblazing artistic career of famed artist Yayoi Kusama, the South Korean disaster film "Tidal Wave," and "Filth," which stars BAFTA® winner and Golden Globe nominee® James McAvoy.

"CineLife" will also showcase other critically acclaimed titles such as "Centurion," "I Saw the Devil," "The Hunter," "The Magic of Belle Isle," and more.

"TiVo is a trailblazer in the ever-evolving home entertainment landscape and provides Magnolia Pictures with unbridled access to an all-new audience who will be able to enjoy our celebrated catalog from the comfort of their homes," said Jeff Cuban, COO of Mark Cuban Companies Entertainment Properties.

He adds, "With the 'CineLife' channel, we're able to join in TiVo's "content first" approach to entertainment by showcasing the strength of our catalog on a rapidly growing platform."

"TiVo is excited to add Magnolia Pictures' award-winning film catalog and 'CineLife' channel to the TiVo+ content network." said Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer for TiVo's parent company Xperi. "I'm certain our audience across the TiVo+ distribution network will enjoy the indie dramas, action movies, documentaries and comedies brought to life on 'CineLife'."

"CineLife" is now available for streaming via https://www.tivo.com/features/tivo-plus. TiVo+ is accessible on TiVo Stream 4K, TiVo BOLT VOXTM, TiVo EDGETM and any TiVo DVR using the latest TiVo experience.

