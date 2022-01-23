Samsung Galaxy S22 price leaks online, along with the RAM and internal memory specs of the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup of the South Korea-based phone maker.

The launch of the next-generation Galaxy S series of Samsung at the Unpacked event in February is still a few weeks away from now. However, various leaks are gradually unveiling what fans of the Android flagship device should expect from it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Leak

As per a news story Android Police, a recent leak from the reliable tipster that goes by the name Roland Quandt claimed to have learned the "actual official Euro prices" of the upcoming Samsung phones.

On top of the S22 series price tags, the leaker also included the RAM and internal memory of the upcoming Samsung phones from its base model up to its top-of-the-line variant, aptly goes by the moniker "Ultra."

The leak suggested that the official price of the cheapest S22 model sells for 849 Euros, which is $963, according to a report by The Verge. The S22 Plus costs a total of 1,049 Euros or $1,190.

On the other hand, the base model of the "Ultra" lineup goes for 1,2499 Euros or $1,417. The mid-range memory option of the S22 Ultra sells for 1,349, whereas the highest memory model costs to the tune of 1,449.

S22 Europe vs. US Price

Previously, a separate leak also brought light to the prices of the upcoming Samsung phones in the United States, which suggests that the next flagship devices of the South Korean tech giant are getting a significant price tag increase.

The Verge noted in the same report that the leaker alleges that the base S22 starts at $899 in the US. The S22 Plus goes for $1,099, while the Ultra gets a hefty $1,299 price tag.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy S22's To Have Brightest Screen? Other Rumored Upgrades You Must Look Out For

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series RAM/Memory Specs

As mentioned earlier, the latest leak of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series also comes along with the RAM and internal memory of the next-gen Samsung flagship.

The $963 cheapest model carries 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB storage options.

Meanwhile, the S22+ variant sports the same RAM as the base model, which also provides the same internal memory options.

On the other hand, the base model of "Ultra" turns out to feature a smaller 8 GB RAM than its predecessor, the S21, which boasts 12 GB of RAM. But there are also other more pricey choices, with 12 GB RAM or 256 GB and a 512 GB storage.

It is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm these specs and pricing information. The phone maker is officially unveiling all of these at its February event.

Related Article: Motorola's 'Frontier' Project is a Flagship Smartphone Says Leaks, to Rival Samsung, Apple, and MORE; Specs?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.