Microsoft's new Windows 11 Task Manager redesign is now being tested as a hidden feature on the preview build 22538 for the "Developer" channel, giving the built-in utility app a fresh look.

As per a news story by Bleeping Computer, the Task Manager, which heralded as one of the most necessary utility apps on Windows ever since, is now getting its much-needed facelift.

For the uninitiated, the Task Manager gives its users a peek at the CPU and memory usage of the currently running apps. The built-in app also boasts God-like powers, which allow users to abruptly terminate processes in a single click.

Not to mention that it also houses a tool that lets users manage the bulk of startup programs on Windows.

Essentially, it gives users access to all of the running processes on their Windows machines.

Although the built-in app on Windows gets some minimal updates from time to time, the Task Manager has yet to receive its modern treatment.

According to a report by XDA-Developers, the new look of the Task Manager is one of the most significant additions in the latest preview build of Windows 11. Other than that, there are no other interesting changes in the latest update.

The hidden new Fluent Design look of the built-in utility app gets a more modern user interface, which some might imply is cleaner than the previous version.

However, it is important to point out that the updated version of the Windows Task Manager is not a complete revamp of the app, but there are significant design changes that prominently update the overall experience.

The new look gives the built-in software the same Mica translucent design that Windows 11 carries heavily.

On top of that, just like the new Windows 11 Notepad, the Task Manager redesign also introduces Dark Mode support to the utility app, which has become a design trend for years now.

In addition, the tabs were replaced by a sidebar, giving it a look that Windows users are familiar with as it is consistent with other apps.

How to Get the New Task Manager

A Twitter user that goes by the name FireCube, which also shared the fresh look of Task Manager, said that the new version of the utility app is only available for those who are running the Windows 11 build 22538.

But still, preview build users will have to install ViveTool to unravel these hidden features.

After which, enter these codes on the Command Prompt:

vivetool addconfig 35908098 2

vivetool addconfig 37204171 2

vivetool addconfig 36898195 2

vivetool addconfig 36898195 2

