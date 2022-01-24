Apple is now allowing more COVID-19 vaccination cards and test results on the Health and Wallet apps of both the iPhone and Apple Watch. The digital integration of the COVID-19 Vaccine Cards aims to keep the records right on one's device, without the need to bring the physical copy that may sometimes not fit one's wallet or cardholder.

Apple Wallet, Health: How to Add Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Apple offers the Wallet and Health apps to be the ones to hold your COVID-19 vaccination cards, and it brings an ingenious way to do it, as it remains right on one's pocket for daily use. It is also available for the Apple Watch, particularly in watchOS version 8.1, to better feature the proof of getting the jab and not taking out the smartphone to showcase it.

The feature is essential now, especially as vaccine mandates for specific dine-in establishments and going in stores require proof of immunization. Moreover, it helps keep a digital copy that bookmarks it as a card of its own and does not get lost on one's gallery or files.

Nevertheless, Apple made it possible to keep it in the said apps to help people store it securely, without the need to get the physical copy. Apple is best known for recognizing the QRs from verified websites only, adding a layer of security to avoid counterfeits or fake vaccine cards from getting a showcase from the app.

See Eligible Vaccination Card for Wallet, Health App

Apple provided the eligibility of different health institutions on its support website whose QR codes are eligible for storage in the Wallet and Health app. The eligibility is important to store the cards on one's device, and it will determine if the proof of vaccination and test results are available for storage.

The Cupertino giant offers the eligibility list for regions including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States only. It is important to note that Apple provided an asterisk on the health care providers in the list to know those who support sharing a patient's health record data directly from the website or database.

How to Add Your Vaccination Card to the App?

Vaccination cards and test results that offer a QR code on their fine print are part of the eligible ones for the Health and Wallet app, but it is essential to check the list above for confirmation.

Users need to scan the QR code and have it prompt into a website that shows the proof of vaccination.

Next, users can click on the "Add to Health" or "Add to Wallet" prompt that will pop up on the screen to lead them to the said apps. Then it will be automatically available in the apps to access and use when needed, especially when showing the vaccination card to establishments requiring it, for verification of their immunity against COVID.

