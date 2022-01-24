A new iMac Pro leak is suggesting that it will sport the fourth Apple M1 chip configuration, which would reportedly sport a 12-core CPU.

New iMac Pro and Apple M1

As per a news story by Apple Insider, the Cupertino tech giant appears to be working on another Apple Silicon chip under the M1 lineup, the leaker claimed that a more powerful version is coming along with the new iMac Pro.

It is worth noting that Apple now has a total of three M1 chip variants, the base model M1, which was the first one to be introduced and has an 8-core CPU.

The other one is the M1 Pro, which came along with the debut of the new MacBook Pro, which has two configurations, the 8 core or the 10 core CPU.

The last M1 chip that we have so far is the M1 Max, which flaunts a powerful 10-core CPU configuration.

M1 Chip with 12 Core CPU

This time around, though, a leaker that goes by the name Dylan said that he has confirmed that there is another M1 chip that will be more powerful than the top-of-the-line M1 Max from the MacBook Pro.

The upcoming Apple M1 chip is reportedly coming along with the upcoming iMac Pro.

Apple iMac Pro

Meanwhile, according to a report by Notebook Check, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman unveiled some details regarding the spring launch event of Apple.

Although Gurman has previously shared details about the upcoming Apple event, he went on to share more information regarding the spring launch event.

Gurman further said that the upcoming launch event will be showcasing the next "higher-end" iMac or Mac mini, which will begin getting the M1 Pro.

It is worth noting that the Bloomberg journalist did not mention any details regarding a more powerful M1 chip than the M1 Pro.

However, the leaker, dylandkt, said it is coming out on the "iMac Pro," which could be the "higher-end" iMac that Gurman is talking about.

On top of that, the leaker also said that the upcoming Mac mini will also sport the M1 Max. The same leaker also previously predicted that the iPad Pro is slated to be powered by the next-gen M2 chip.

Elsewhere, Dropbox recently said that it is now working on its Apple M1 chip support after previously turning down the possibility of it.

