'Final Fantasy XIV' Creator Reveals sakaGUCCI Clothing Line For Select Players

"Final Fantasy" fans have another interesting thing to look forward to in "FF XIV." Hironobu Sakaguchi, the high-grossing game's original creator, revealed his own clothing line dubbed "sakaGUCCI" for select players.

Here's what we need to know about this announcement.

'Final Fantasy XIV' Clothing Line

According to a report by Eurogamer, Sakaguchi took the discussion about his recently-launched MMO clothing brand to Twitter.

For reference, sakaGUCCI borrows inspiration from his name, which at the same time sounds like an Italian luxury fashion company.

Previously, "Final Fantasy" players could only dress their characters under several classes. They could also weave armor that can be worn for many character types. Now, "FF XIV" picked up a new trend to unveil an official signature clothing name.

Just a heads up, Sakaguchi has not worked with Square Enix in the last 19 years, but still, he is giving fresh content for fans who are currently enjoying the hype for the "Final Fantasy 14."

Using his Level 90 weaver, Sakaguchi could craft beautiful outfits for characters. He then trades these clothes online with a limited number of gamers, including his acquaintances.

SakaGUCCI Collector Items

In a separate article written by Gamerant, Sakaguchi urged those who received sakaGUCCI outfits and accessories to refrain from giving or selling them right away.

The "Final Fantasy" creator has not anticipated the popularity that he will reap because of these clothes after the first trade. Soon, there's a high possibility that these outfits will be a part of the collector's stash.

To date, Sakaguchi has managed to stage four outfit trades so far. At the time of writing, the fifth giveaway event was underway for eager fans who wanted to obtain an elusive outfit.

Even though it's the first time we hear about sakaGUCCI, this was not the first time he sold his "FF 14" outfits. The current clothes on the lineup were the newest, but they were not still subjected to sale.

