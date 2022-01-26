Google Docs is adding watermark features to its platform. Instead of fearing for their work to be copied, users can now mark their documents either as confidential, a draft, or more.

Google Docs to Add Watermark Feature

Google Docs users who are mostly working with either legal or business files are in for quite a treat as Google has officially announced some new features that would allow them to protect the confidentiality of a document or even label it as a work in progress, per WorkSpaceUpdate.

The search giant has also added native support for the text watermark directly to its online word processor. This allows users to create or even import watermarks directly from the application itself.

Watermarks Show Up in the Background

According to the story by AndroidCentral, background watermarks are usually shown in order to indicate confidentiality or if a work is just a draft that still needs some editing by a workmate or another person.

Other word processors like Microsoft Word have long time been using this feature and now Google Docs is integrating this feature on their platform. This significantly lessens the nightmare of exporting files between the two platforms whenever there are watermarks involved in the documents.

Feature is Long Overdue Sicne Microsoft Already had It for Years

The feature, however, has long been awaited for since Microsoft Word has already had it for quite sometime now. Nonetheless, it remains a welcome addition to Docs' feature set. It should also be noted that it has recently gained the ability to add certain image watermarks to documents.

This particular feature also comes in handy when users want to insert other graphics to their document. This includes company logos, custom designs, and branding to their work. Similarly to the image watermark, text-based identifiers will also reportedly show up on every single page of the users' document.

How to Use the Google Docs Watermark:

Click on Insert

Go to Watermark

Click on Text

Users can then customize the text that appears as the watermark once all these steps have been done.

The new feature will roll out for all users in the Rapid release domains within the next two weeks. This means that the new feature should be available around Feb. 14 for users in the Scheduled Release domains.

It should ne noted, however, that the feature will only be available on laptops and not Android or iOS devices.

The Rise of Google Docs

The use of Google Docs has noticeably increased especially with the ongoing pandemic. More and more people need a way to share documents with one another without resorting to making edits for every file.

One benefit of Google Docs is that it allows collaborations to be done within the same document itself. Google Docs has allowed users to access a document and leave suggestions, edits, and comments.

Now that the addition of watermarks is happening, documents will be more identifiable in nature regardless of whether they are confidential or just drafts. It will also be beneficial for owners of the document as this feature can help prove ownership within the document itself.

