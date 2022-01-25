The "TRUTH Social" is the upcoming third take of Donald Trump to launch his platform online, and the website will soon feature family-friendly content. To achieve that, the platform partnered with Hive, a company known to provide its censor bots services that would help avoid more offensive content than PG-13.

TRUTH Social: Trump's Website is Hiring Hive for Censorbots

According to a report from Fox Business, the Trump Technology and Media Group (TTMG) announced earlier this week that TRUTH Social will have censor bots on its platform. Here, the company will ask for the services of a company named "Hive," bringing the attained censor bots to make the platform remove all inappropriate content.

However, it remains unknown if Donald Trump will have the same censorship on his platform, being that this is the website he launched for those who want to know updates from him. The TRUTH Social is still accepting sign-ups and preorders from the Apple App Store, making it more accessible for the public.

Read Also: Trump's Social Media Partners with Rumble to Deliver Video Streaming

Truth Social as a Family-Friendly Website?

The speculations behind the TRUTH social is massive, and it focuses on the many additions to the website to make it a more accessible place to handle, despite its audience aiming for those that can vote. The MAGA campaign lives on this website as it is the ideals and beliefs of Trump, something that may be inappropriate for children despite the censorship.

Trump's Social Media

The TRUTH social initially aims to drop this 2022, but it seems like it is still in development mode and testing phase as new features are coming for the platform. The social media platform aimed to launch its beta last November 2021, but hackers were keen to access the website and the former President's account, leading to a leak of what it contains.

The beta supposed to launch last year was plagued with many problems, including the hack, but it still did not focus on its invite-only feature that kept away unwanted people from the website. Nevertheless, people were allowed to create their accounts in preparation for its 2022 launch.

Ironically, Trump attempted to sue Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and its CEOs for formerly censoring the former President online. Allegedly, the former President and businessman faced censorship after his term as the President of the United States.

The social media's defense was natural, especially as different events led to the infamous Capitol riot composed mainly of MAGA supporters.

The TRUTH can handle the censorship, and it will do so to protect the interests of its viewers, especially those that will view the platform with kids or adolescents. The platform's goal is to be a social media, a place where the former POTUS can freely express himself without restrictions, unlike that of his previous accounts.

Related Article: Trump Bashes Twitter After Banning US Rep. Greene! Former POTUS Urges Supporters to Leave the Platform

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.