PS5 screenshot and video capture features are now easier to be sent to your smartphones by simply using the Sony PlayStation app.

PS5 Screenshot, Video Capture on Phones

As per the news story by The Verge, Sony is rolling out the PS5 screenshot features that automatically uploads it to the camera roll of your smartphone via the PS app in the United States.

It is worth noting that Sony first tested the PS5 screenshot integration in Japan and Canada way back in October 2021.

Meanwhile, according to a report by PushSquare, some reports are saying that Sony started rolling it out in the US and Germany. However, PS5 users in the United Kingdom have yet to receive the same treatment.

Previously, there was no direct route to get your PS5 straight to the gallery or camera roll of your mobile devices.

As such, some users have to share it on their social media accounts or use the chat feature of PS5 and send it to their friends.

PushSquare noted in the same news story that some PS5 users are uploading their screenshots on social media platforms like Twitter for the sole purpose of downloading them on their phones.

On the other hand, The Verge said in its report that some folks send their screen captures on party chat, which, in turn, spam their friends with random photos.

On top of that, some are also going the extra mile to get the screenshot from their PS5 consoles via a USB flash drive just like the good old days when it used to be the king of transferring files.

But it's 2022, and transferring a mere screenshot should have been easier than these options, to begin with.

Thankfully, Sony decided to make it easier after a year since the next-gen PS5 saw the light of day.

PlayStation App Auto-Upload: How to Enable

Jay Peters of The Verge noted that enabling the integration of PS5 screenshots and video captures on smartphones requires a couple of steps. But once everything is set up, the integration of video recordings and screen captures should be more seamless than ever.

Here's how to enable PlayStation App Auto-Upload

Go to the PS5 Games menu.

Then, scroll down and select the Game Library icon.

From there, go to the Media Gallery.

Next, a prompt should pop up and give you an option to "Enable Auto-Upload."

Proceed and click the button.

After which, both your screenshots and video captures should automatically sync to your smartphone via the PS app.

