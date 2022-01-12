[VIRAL] PS5 Resellers Face Armed Robbers! How Can You Avoid Bogus Buyers?

Some PS5 resellers were targeted by bogus buyers, who are actually armed robbers. This happened after the victims agreed to have a meetup with their consumers.

Right now, PlayStation 5 is still one of the most in-demand gaming consoles in the market. Because of this, online sellers and other companies are having a hard time meeting the rising demand for gaming gadgets.

Some fans are forced to purchase PS5 from scalpers, even if they are offering them for a hefty price. But, others are willing to commit crimes just to grab a PS5.

This is what happened in Canada. Here's what happened in the latest robbery involving PlayStation 5 resellers.

PS5 Resellers Face Armed Robbers!

According to PSU's latest report, the PlayStation 5 resellers were robbed by armed individuals. Authorities confirmed that four PS5 consolers were stolen after meeting up with the fake buyers.

Related Article: PS5 is Now Available at Best Buy, Here's How to Order Via the Best Buy Website

Luckily, the victims were not hurt or injured at all. The robbery happened last Jan. 6 in Ontario, Canada. After the incident, police officers were called to the scene at around 7:45 p.m. local time.

According to their statement, the criminals are around 30 years old. They were wearing cloth masks, a black bubble jacket, and grey pants.

"Police are reminding residents to take precautions when selling items on any online platform. It's best to meet during the day, in a public place away from your residence, and bring along someone with you," said the responding police officers via Global News.

How to Avoid Bogus PS5 Buyers

Right now, identifying a fake PS5 seller or buyer is essential, especially since PlayStation 5 is quite hard to find.

If you want to avoid being victimized by bogus resellers or buyers, you can follow the simple tips below:

Avoid offering personal information right away, especially details that are too sensitive, such as phone number, place, etc.

If you decide to allow the buyer to visit your house, make sure that you have other trusted people in your home during that time.

Always make sure that your meetup place with the buyer is in a public area. Doing this will allow you to alarm other individuals right away if you are being robbed.

In other news, PS5 DualSense controllers in purple, blue, and pink were unveiled. Meanwhile, some consumers suffer from PS5 overheating issues.

For more news updates about PS5 and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: YouTuber Designs One-Handed PS5 DualSense Attachment For Players Who Want to Eat Snacks Without Hitting the Pause Button

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.