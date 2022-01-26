Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Specs | 108 MP, AMOLED Display, 1TB Addition and More at Just $329 and $299

One key market that Redmi is massively dominating is the mid-tier smartphones with features capable of challenging even the high-end smartphone market at a much more affordable price. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro come at just $329 and $299, respectively, making them more accessible to budget smartphone buyers.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Specs

Redmi announced the specs for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Note 11 Pro during its Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch starting off with the phone's camera capabilities. The main camera for the phone touts 108 MP and comes with ultra-wide and macro cameras as well.

To top off their cameras, both models also have a new night mode 2.0, which is said to take better pictures at night, and a portrait mode that allows users to enhance the subject within their pictures. The video capability of the smartphone is also reportedly leveled up with cinematic, slow motion, and video filters to add to its specs.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Display

The company announced that they have already sold over 240 million devices, and there is a good reason for this number. One market that Redmi caters very well to are gamers and those that like to stream high-quality content on their devices.

Redmi does this well with its AMOLED display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate packed into a 6.67" screen. The phones also come with an SGS eye care display certificate signifying that the company has made sure to minimize the straining effect the device has on the users' eyes.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Performance Specs

Of course, Redmi also talked about 5G technology, which means the addition of four different features, namely faster-roaming speeds, increased bandwidth, lower latency, and increased privacy as well.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, has quite an interesting processor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro uses a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor.

Up to 1TB Expansion Storage Upgrade

One thing that's really catching is that Redmi announced that users can opt for 1TB in expandable storage, which is a huge upgrade from its starting models that come in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for its storage technology, the smartphone uses UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphones also come with a 5,000 mAh MMT battery and liquid cooling within the phone. With that, the phone will also be sold with an in-box inclusion of its 67W fast charger capable of giving owners 24 hours of functionality in just 15 minutes.

