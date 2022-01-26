(Photo : Unsplash/CHUTTERSNAP) EV charging

Blink Charging Co. is adding Bridgestone Retail Operations to its list of partners in the United States to supply its IQ 200 Level 2 EV chargers at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works locations across the United States.

Blink Charging Partners With Bridgestone

Blink Charging Co. is an international EV charging network operating over 30,000 ports across 13 different countries.

Aside from charging hardware and services, Blink's Network uses cloud-based software that operates and tracks connected charging stations and gets all of the data that it provides.

The EV charging network started in 2022 with a slew of new Blink charging products unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Global News Wire, this included an HQ 200 home charger, an MQ 200 fleet charger, and a Vision version of its IQ 200 charger, with 2 30-inch LCD screens.

The IQ 200 has immediately become a popular EV charger for Blink, as it recently announced plans to deploy thousands of them to the front and back of the house at GM dealerships across Canada and the United States.

With its latest move, Blink looks to further expand its IQ 200 EV chargers network at Bridgestone retail locations, too.

Blink to Deploy 50 Level 2 EV Chargers

In a recent statement, Blink said its new partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas.

Bridgestone Retail Operations sells automobile parts and accessories. It offers auto services, tools, and household appliances such as bicycles, toys, televisions, lawnmowers, and motors.

As part of the partnership, Blink will implement its IQ 200 EV chargers at 25 Bridgestone service centers as the company works to address the increasing needs of drivers for electronic vehicles, according to Tire Business.

Currently, Bridgestone Retail Operations manages a network of more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States, including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Hibdon Tires Plus, Tires Plus, and Wheel Works.

The initial EV charger rollout will cater to 25 locations of Firestone and Wheel Works, which will each receive a dual-port, Blink IQ 200 Level 2 charging station.

Blink Charging Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas said that they are expecting demand for EVs to increase in the next couple of years.

Farkas said that more EVs on the streets bring a need for EV car services in addition to increased demand for convenient charging stations for EVs to fuel up.

The collaboration between Blink Charging Co. and Bridgestone combines industry-leading charging technology with the trusted retailer, giving drivers reliable EV charging at trusted automotive locations.

Farkas added that collaborations with other consumer brands like Bridgestone play a vital role in the pursuit of widespread EV adoption in the United States.

Blink will install its EV chargers at pilot locations in markets with a growing electric vehicle footprint. This includes Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. The other retail chargers will be installed in the next few years.

According to Electrek, Blink did not confirm whether it would collaborate with another company, given Bridgestone's vast retail footprint. For now, only the 50 chargers across 25 different locations are confirmed.

