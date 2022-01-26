Elon Musk gave regard to General Motors regarding its latest $7 billion factory currently under development in Michigan, aiming to be the future EV hub. The Tesla CEO said that GM had been some improvements in their present ventures, especially as the public will not let go of the 26-unit sales that it did last Q4 2021.

Elon Musk: GM Improved Slightly, Leading Up to Michigan Plant

Elon Musk knows when to give credit when it is due, and the famous Tesla CEO said on Twitter that GM somewhat improved its business now. Musk did not specify what those improvements are and whether they are in terms of electric vehicle quality, production, or its new Michigan plant that will bring a massive help in GM's operations.

Several Tesla fans question what GM said in its statements and how the media views it, especially when it claims it aims to "dethrone Tesla" for when the time comes. Another user said that Musk is known for not boasting of his achievements despite garnering massive numbers for the company, unlike other companies claiming that they are "leading."

Read Also: Elon Musk Projected to Get Richer in 2022 Despite Not Taking Tesla Earnings, Analysts Predict

They appear to have some room for improvement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

Tesla vs. GM: Will New Factories Help in Boosting Sales?

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022



The question now is whether there will be a time when Tesla and GM will faceoff against each other regarding the company's performance and deliveries? Both companies have new factories right at their sleeves, soon to complete and show the world that new plants will bring EVs for its global distribution.

Indeed, new factories will help boost sales, but it will depend on the product both companies will bring for the public.

Tesla's Gigafactory and GM's Michigan Plant

Right at the start of the week, General Motors surprised the world with its latest Michigan plant that announced the soon production of the company. It will focus on producing new batteries and the electric pickup development that is still nameless from GM, unsure if it would be the Hummer EV or a new venture for one of its brands.

However, another massive factory in the EV industry is shaping up to bring vast numbers of units for the company. It is Tesla with Gigafactory Texas aiming to deliver orders of the Model Y. The streak for good business is still with the clean energy company, focusing its assets and work all into its gigafactories to bring the latest EVs to the market.

Not to mention, Tesla is still developing its European center for development with Giga Berlin in Germany.

It is unknown if GM's $7 billion Michigan plant will shape up to the Tesla Gigafactories that bring hundreds of thousands of units to the public, all for distribution and purchase to its rightful owners. Nevertheless, Musk's credit to GM is also essential for the company, especially as it faces hardships transitioning to electric production.

Related Article: Chevy Bolt EV, EUV Affected by GM's Michigan Plant? Stop Production Rumors for the Car

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.