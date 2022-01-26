Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs rumor the car to stop production from General Motors, particularly with the new multi-billion factory coming to Michigan. The focus will shift from the Chevrolet Bolt and its electric goodness. The company is looking into its development of pickup trucks soon rolling out of the facility despite being GM's regular line.

GM Michigan Factory: Stop Production for Chevy Bolt EV, EUV?

According to CNET's Roadshow, there are massive evidence and speculations regarding the stop production of GM's Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV. The evidence came from the company's recent announcement for the creation of its latest factory in Michigan, focusing on pickup trucks, new batteries, and the Ultium drivetrain.

The new factory aims to "Lead the EV Industry" in the different opportunities and envisioned projects soon coming from the plant. The $7 billion plant will focus on EV innovations and more to offer, all for the vehicles soon coming from the company.

Not only that, the plant promises job opportunities and a place for people to prosper.

However, there were no mentions of any stop productions for the Bolt EV.

GM's Michigan Factory: Shift in Focus

Shreds of evidence from the statement and release of GM speculate a shift in focus, something that would help in the company's new ventures. However, people are looking into what it would forego on its previous ventures, especially with the lineup of GM from its many subsidiary companies.

Chevrolet's Bolt EV and EUV are two of the top cars in the fully-electric section of GM, and its discontinuation may affect its business in the future. Nevertheless, there are no confirmations for this yet.

Chevy Bolt EV: Problems Only?

The Chevrolet Bolt EV from GM faced many problems down the road, and the car got a bad reputation for the past year due to its batteries that had multiple combustions from customers. With these, the company issued a recall to change its batteries and fix the problems, a current matter within GM to resolve.

2021's last quarter stopped production for the vehicle and did not resume the factories in making new models of the Bolt EV before the problem got its fix. The good thing is that the Chevy Bolt EV's problems were solved right before last year ended, but it still brought massive speculation against the mini hatchback electric car.

GM and the Chevy Bolt EV went through a lot. The many ups and downs for the vehicle only show that it is a prized possession of the company. However, despite the good things, many bad things may hinder customers from purchasing.

The Michigan company did not confirm these issues and talks regarding the Bolt EV's stop production, which may only be a hoax from badly dispelled rumors.

