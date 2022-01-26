Apple's iOS 15.3 recently caught a bug on its system, particularly in Safari, that leaks out a person's browsing activity, which is dangerous. The good thing is that Apple now rolled out a fix for iOS and iPadOS, bringing a patch to the said bug that will expose the user and their information to unknown parties and purposes.

Apple iOS 15.3: Safari Bug Browsing Activity Leak Fix

The latest security update from Apple for the iPhone and iPad is already here, in the form of the iOS 15.3 release that the company brought today. Yes, this release is a security update for Apple devices. It brings the latest of what the company has to offer, especially with the discovered Safari bug that compromises a person's browsing activity.

MacRumors previously talked about the Safari bug discovered by the researchers. It is a nasty one, primarily as it accesses data and information that should be under protection from Apple. The compromise easily lets go of a person's browsing activity and is dangerous as it contains sensitive information that may be used against one.

Read Also: Apple Business Essentials Launches After Acquisition from Fleetsmith was Tweaked; But There's a Catch

Apple iOS 15.3: You Should Update Now and Here's How

Apple users should update now, especially those with the iOS 15.2 versions where researchers first saw the exploiting bug. iPhone and iPad users need to go to Settings > General > Software Update and manually search for the latest update available on their devices.

It should be available for download now, and iOS 15.3 will help achieve the said access and protect the users from further harm.

Apple iOS 15: Dangers and Patches to Fix the System for Devices

The iOS 15 is the best operating system version for the iPhone and iPad now, precisely because it is what Apple is developing for its users with the complete package of security and features updates. Holding out to upgrading to the latest OS may mean that a device might be vulnerable to the risks as Apple does not guarantee the safety of older versions.

Since its release last September Fall 2021, the iOS 15 brought out the latest offers it has for the users of the iPhone, bringing the features that are unique to this version only. Nevertheless, Apple advises the public to upgrade to the latest version at all times, as they will have no other fix for problems with the devices apart from the software updates.

The iOS 15's Safari browsing activity leaks are nasty and unimaginable for users that will get their data accessed by people.

That means that people should be looking into what their device's OS really offers and should be aware of its breaches or risks that make it dangerous for people to use.

The world is now relying heavily on digital connections, and users should always protect their data.

Related Article: Apple App Store Takes Down 'Unpacking' Video Game Clones on iOS

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.