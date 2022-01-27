Game Boys can bring nostalgia to those people who are long-time gamers. But, a player discovered that Nintendo's gaming gadget is not actually only for playing popular iconic games.

He showed that it could also be used as an NFT printer. Although this seems like a mockery to those who really own non-fungible tokens, the invention of Derrick's Johnson is still amusing.

"Stealing NFTs with my Gameboy Printer," he captioned on his viral Twitter post.

His latest tweet was able to generate more than 121,000 likes, 12,000 retweets, and 200 quote tweets. The trending Twitter user also showed how the Game Boy NFT Printer works.

Game Boys Now Print NFTs?

According to Kotaku's latest report, the process of making a Game Boy print NFT artworks is much more complicated. The first thing that Derrick's Johnson did was connect his Game Boy Advance SP model to a Game Boy Printer.

He said that he wanted to print the most expensive NFT right now. Because of this, his sketch team, Lonely Space Vixen, decided to choose the popular Bore Ape collection.

But, they run into trouble after discovering that the Game Boy Printer needs don't use normal paper. Instead, this device actually uses thermal paper, just like the one used in most receipts.

Aside from this, another issue came since Lonely Space Vixen faced a printer error code, which is actually because of a battery issue. After fixing all the flaws, they started printing the chosen NFT.

They are now printing to mint the output of their NFT printer. However, it is still not advisable to do this since it can be considered theft.

Can You Own an NFT?

Interested buyers can own an NFT by purchasing it from the creator.

This is comparable to buying artwork from a museum. However, since NFT creators don't provide physical copies of their works, the buyer can only own the digital files.

On the other hand, digital artwork can only become an NFT once they are minted on a blockchain network or system.

In other news, NFTs of Ducks was sold for $120,000 in just six hours! Meanwhile, the YouTube CEO claimed that NFTs might soon arrive on the video platform.

