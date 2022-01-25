A SpaceX fan left a massive question to CEO and founder Elon Musk after asking about the Starship spacecraft and the Starlink satellites that would soon be a part of its cargo. The main question revolved around how people were to fit the Starlink V2 satellites on the cargo doors of the Starship, something that Musk did not answer directly.

SpaceX Starship: Can it Fit Massive Cargo like Starlink V2 Blocks?

A question by a Twitter fan for SpaceX put the CEO in a tight spot, especially as it asks about the Starship prototype that currently stands on Boca Chica. The Stainless Steel spacecraft is currently standing with the Mechazilla catch tower, awaiting its upcoming launch testing after its license provisions.

The fan asked about how the Starship spacecraft will fit massive cargo, for example, the new Starlink V2 blocks that had their measurements available for the public to see. The dimensions are not huge enough to easily fit the apparatus through the door.

Additionally, it posed to question the door of the Starship for when it swings down and makes cargo loading harder for the SpaceX employees.

Elon Musk is Left Speechless by a Question, What's His Answer?

The SpaceX CEO noticed the tweet and addressed it for the public to understand. However, Elon Musk's response is not exactly a direct answer to the question, focusing more on internally checking it. This can only mean that SpaceX and Musk face hardships in addressing the cargo loading process among the company.

This is a matter of much internal debate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

Nevertheless, SpaceX will do internal checks regarding this matter.

SpaceX Starship and the Starlink Satellites

The SpaceX Starship is one of the top prospects for spaceflight and going to interplanetary destinations in the future, as led by the company for the planet. The CEO highly speaks about the spacecraft, regarding it as one of the most promising rockets in history, and it is pretty advanced in the industry now but has more to improve.

SpaceX aims for the Starship to be its main spacecraft, featuring a "Launch, Land, Repeat" focus like what the current Falcon and Dragon are doing now as reusable spacecraft.

The tech CEO said it before, and it seems to be a final decision for SpaceX and its soon mission. The Starship spacecraft would replace the Falcon rocket for its tasks, bringing the payload and other missions of SpaceX to fruition.

The said missions are apart from the Mars flights soon.

Elon Musk is not one to have too little to say in public, especially as his companies are now praised for excellent work in modernizing the space industry. Moreover, SpaceX has shown the world that it can have missions that make it the center of advancements, including its upcoming Mars mission.

