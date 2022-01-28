Google gaming Chromebooks have been spotted in the test versions of the Chrome OS, suggesting that they are getting RGB keyboard support, which could also hint that the plan to bring Steam support is seeing the light of day anytime soon.

As per a news story by The Verge, the leaks of Google Chromebooks, which primarily specializes in gaming, could further suggest that Steam on Chrome OS is finally coming to fruition.

Gaming Google Chromebooks RGB

The report of an upcoming gaming Chromebook comes after the Chrome OS testing versions slipped in a few hints beneath its codes that could pertain to a potentially new and more powerful Chromebook on the horizon.

It further intensifies the hype for the previous announcements of Google, teasing that Steam is coming to Chrome OS, as well as an Nvidia demo for ray tracing and DLSS.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the code of Chrome OS mentions two new gaming Chromebooks, which could be under two laptop manufacturers, Lenovo and HP.

On top of that, another hint of a gaming Chromebook further revealed that Chrome OS is also including RGB keyboard support, which is ubiquitous to gaming peripherals and laptops. Essentially, RGB lights design has become synonymous with all gaming-related products.

However, The Verge noted that the RGB support on Chrome OS does not automatically suggest that it is exclusively for a gaming Chromebook. It might actually be a mere additional feature that Google is working on for external keyboards.

But 9to5Google begs to differ, claiming that the new RGB support for keyboards is meant for the upcoming gaming Chromebooks, which makes sense as it would have been better experienced while playing games.

Gaming Chromebook and Steam Support

Although the code of Chrome OS includes a hint of a potential gaming Chromebook, it did not concretely leak anything that suggests that Steam support is coming.

However, as per the report by Tech Radar, the new hints that Google is working on its gaming machine appear to be a step forward for its plans to bring Steam on Chrome OS.

It is worth noting that Google announced way back on Jan. 17, 2020, that Steam is coming to Chrome OS. Two years since the tech giant confirmed it, it has yet to release any updates regarding it.

This time around, though, the potential release of gaming-focused Chromebooks would only be possible if it could run games, which Steam support brings to the table.

But then, all of these have yet to be confirmed by Google itself, so take the hints from the Chrome OS source code with a grain of salt.

