Danish shipping company Maersk is planning to launch electric charging solutions globally as part of its greener venture. Instead of using fossil fuels, the waiting vessels outside the ports will utilize the electricity.

Maersk Starts Offshore Charging Venture

According to a report by Reuters, Maersk sets its goal to cut CO2 emissions within the next few years by installing effective charging stations for commercial vessels.

On a daily basis, around 3,500 commercial containers use fuel oil for power. For instance, the project is also tied up to address health concerns among people living in urban areas.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, major ports such as Los Angeles and Shanghai have been struggling in maintaining the condition of the port. Seemingly, it appears that the lack of labor is also a problem for congestion.

Since the import demand expands, more vessels will travel to various locations. As a result, commercial ships will emit toxic fumes while waiting to be discharged. Maersk came up with the idea for more efficient management of offshore service.

Under Maersk, Stillstrom arrived with a unique technology that features charging capability for waiting vessels tied to a buoy.

The team behind this electric charging venture is now preparing for the installation of three to 10 buoys which will be spread in 100 ports. The target date of completion will be 2028.

Related Article: IBM And Maersk Teaming Up To Create New Blockchain Company

Stillstrom to Go Green in the Sea

In another article written by Electrek, Stillstrom manager Sebastian Klasterer Toft said that the mission of the company is to remove 5.5 million tons of carbon dioxide within five years of "commercial rollout."

He added that while reducing the idle emissions, they would also aim to lessen both the air and noise pollution.

Toft knew that the air pollution in the ports had a huge impact on the residents living nearby them. In terms of sound disturbance, the ships will generate noise which would also disrupt the people.

With that, Stillstrom set its mission to use "green power" and refrain from relying much on fossil fuels while ships waited at ports.

It is expected that the vessel charging buoys will be commercially installed starting July to September 2022. Orsted will be assigned for the operation of these charging vessels.

Most importantly, the company is already discussing matters with ports all over the globe. The tests are anticipated to take place for up to nine months. By 2028, it will be commercialized to nearly 100 ports.

Efficient Innovations For Sustainability

In September 2021, Tech Times reported that Microsoft unveiled its new computer mouse that might be a favorite computer accessory of environmentalists. According to the article, this computer peripheral is "roughly" made of 20% recycled plastic from the ocean.

As part of its carbon-free venture, the tech titan joined the green project that will continue until 2030. By that year, the Redmond giant is expecting that carbon use will be lessened especially for the big corporations.

Meanwhile, another story tackled a charging device using one's body. The scientists said that people can potentially do this through their sweat.

Read Also: Regent is Now Developing Flying Electric Ferry for 2025-'Sea Glider' Could Reach up to 180 Mph



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.