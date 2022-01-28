iOS 15.4 to Add EU Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Records in Health, Wallet Apps

Apple will be adding a new feature for the iOS 15.4 beta for European users. According to the Cupertino giant, the COVID-19 vaccination certificates can now be added to the Wallet and Health applications.

How to Add COVID Certificate to Health and Wallet Apps

Securing a physical COVID-19 record for the vaccine status is a must since several establishments in some parts of the world are considering it as mandatory.

However, if people want more convenience, they should also consider having a digital copy of their vaccination certificates. Aside from being handy, this would also be a good option if a person is considering a backup for a record.

In an article written by Macrumors on Friday, Jan. 28, European residents can now add their digital COVID record to Apple Health and Wallet apps. If you are residing in the EU and you want to try this, follow these steps.

Open the Camera app Scan the QR code of the certificate Wait for the yellow notification on the Health App and click it. Click the button which reads "Add to Wallet & Health." You can now see a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Upon finishing this process, a person can now check his/her name in the app. The type of vaccine and the date when it was received are also indicated there.

In addition, the issuer of the vaccine and the electronic signature in the QR code is included. Using the Health app, the person can access the immunization records, too.

COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Not Accessible in Wallet Yet

Federico Viticci, the editor-in-chief of MacStories, recently tweeted that this update was big news for all EU-based citizens. He wrote that he tested his Italian vaccination record and found out that it was working in the Health app.

Big news for EU citizens:



iOS 15.4 will bring support for adding EU Digital COVID Certificates in the Health and Wallet apps.



I tested my Italian vaccination record and it worked with Health. Not in Wallet yet. These will show up under Immunization records in the Health app. 💉 pic.twitter.com/0UFndDFncO — Federico Viticci (@viticci) January 27, 2022

However, he discovered that the feature was not yet accessible in Wallet. In connection to this, Apple said that the iOS 15.4 beta has not yet brought the COVID Certificates to feature in countries such as Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Switzerland, Cape Verde, and Palestine.

iOS 15.1 Support For Vaccination Certificates

In the same report, the iPhone maker has reportedly enabled the feature to add COVID-19 vaccination records to Wallet and Health Apps during iOS 15.1 beta phase. It was first issued to the users in the United States before being introduced to Canadians.

Through the EU Digital COVID certificates, we could expect Apple to continue expanding its service to other countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and more.

Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

Amid digital accessibility, it's still better to stay safe online, especially when keeping their confidential information.

In another story from CTV News, the authorities in Ottawa issued a warning to people since an email scam had been wandering the area. The police in the vicinity discovered that there were fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

In addition, they added that people should not click any link about it because it was a phishing scam. There's a chance that you can lose your sensitive information stored in your device or email.

Speaking of vax status, Tech Times reported last month that there's now a coronavirus microchip implant that can verify a person's vaccination record.

Read Also: California Unveils Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Record, Governor Newsom Says it Does Not Constitute a 'Vaccine Passport'

