SNK's "The King of Fighters XV" will soon release this year after a long wait, and it is coming amidst this Valentine's season, with an announcement for six DLCs coming early this year. There would be six characters coming for the first half of the year, with three introductions from March and three for May that complete two teams.

SNK's 'The King of Fighters XV' 6 New DLCs for 2022

SNK's Global announced that a new batch of DLCs is coming for 2022, including three for TEAM GAROU and three for TEAM SOUTH TOWN. Team Garou will arrive this March, bringing the likes of Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jennet to the team. These three characters will come a few weeks after the game's official debut in the market.

On the other hand, Team South Town will come later this May, and it will feature one of the most known names in video game history, Geese Howard. Yes, this is the same Geese Howard who joined "Tekken 7" as a DLC character, now famous as an unorthodox player with a unique move set and skill when in use.

Joining Geese are Billy Kane and Ryuji Yamazaki in South Town.

SNK is Releasing 6 More DLCs in late 2022

The announcement of "KOF XV's" DLC is massive for the game that did not even release yet in public, now shaping up to bring popular names in the gaming community. In the trailer from SNK, there would be a total of 12 DLCs coming, and the other half will come later in the year. It will focus its releases on Autumn and Winter 2022, each having a team and three players to join.

SNK's 'The King of Fighters XV'

SNK is a classic Japanese arcade game maker that includes popular titles including "Metal Slug," "Fatal Fury," "Dead or Alive," and of course, "The King of Fighters." Most of the games under SNK are franchises that started their emergence in the early 90s and still feature its beloved game mode in what it offers now.

The company initially confirmed "KOF XV" with the series of trailer drops for its upcoming and returning characters, building up the excitement for gamers until its 2022 release. Nevertheless, "The King of Fighters" culminates the popular arcade games from SNK now, bringing some of the famous names from those games to the all-in-one fighter game.

SNK's "The King of Fighters XV" rivals that of Bandai Namco's "Tekken 7," and the former faced several gaps on its releases, unlike the "Tekken" franchise.

However, the game brings the neo-retro vibes from the past. Still, it adapts to the latest quality and technology available to man, especially for what it offers on this upcoming release.

