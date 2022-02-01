Netflix rolled out a new feature for its applications and the web browser that will help in removing unwanted shows on your "Continue Watching" list. Some people want to try out a new show to watch but bails right in the middle of it, as the movie or series did not match their taste or preferences on entertainment, but has a reminder that they once watched it.

Before this, the only way to remove it is to finish it or leave it there for a long time.

Netflix Continue Watching List: Streaming Platform Allows Editing

Netflix announced that it would be bringing tweaks to its platform by allowing users to edit out unwanted or unwatched shows on their Continue Watching list. The list is a known carousel that sits atop the home page of one's Netflix profile that records all the recently watched shows that remember a point where it stopped and allowed users to return once they are able.

However, some people abandon said show after "not vibing" or enjoying the film or series. Sometimes, halfway through, a person gets bored of a particular media and wants to stop watching it. They can bail on it whenever they like, but it will remind the home page that this is a pending title on their list.

A user named "Oscar" asked this favor via Netflix UK, asking them to edit the said list to remove unwanted titles flashing on it.

Here's How You Can Remove Shows Appearing on Continue Watching List

Netflix said that removing shows appearing on the Continue Watching list is available on the mobile app, web browser, and TV feature.

Users only need to visit the title itself and browse its list on the left-hand side that shows "Play," "Episodes & More," "More Like This," and the other options.

Users can find "Remove from My List," and they can also undo this action.

Netflix and its Online Performance Now

Netflix is doing poorly on the subscription ratings and its media consumption during the start of 2022, and it is not a good indication for the company now. Towards the end of 2021, the subscriber growth statistics of the company plummeted an excellent 50 percent compared to its numbers in the past quarter amidst the "Squid Game" phenomenon.

Nevertheless, Netflix is not all about streaming anymore now, and it branched out to the most unexpected venture of the company, games.

Netflix Games got massive praise from one of the most known names in the gaming industry, and it is none other than Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox head Phil Spencer.

The famous streaming company may be trailing behind the historical numbers it made in the past with "Squid Game," but that does not mean the company is closing down or slowing its business.

It still introduces new ways to enjoy the platform even without content to offer, and that includes tweaks on its apps like editing one's Continue Watching list.

