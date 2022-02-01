Coachella is launching an NFT collection, and it teases a lot of offers coming soon for when it launches the digital tokens from the company. The NFT from Coachella would include a prestigious lifetime festival access to its performances and events, as well as digital collectibles that may exchange for physical items during the festival.

Coachella NFT Collection: What to Expect on the Collectibles?

Coachella brings a massive collection on their first release of NFTs, featuring three lineups from its NFT website. The said website will also be where users can view the status of the items once it goes live this week, and this is something that fans would not want to miss as it offers a one-of-a-kind release in this collection.

The three collections include the Coachella Keys Collection, Sights, Sounds Collection, and the Desert Reflections Collection.

The Coachella Keys will be the most limited as it will only feature ten on its collection, without a starting bid price listed now. The Keys will be the lifetime access festival pass of those that own it, each unique to the owner.

The Sights and Sounds offer 10,000 NFTs priced at $60.00 for its opening bids, while the Desert Reflections has 1,000 tokens, starting at $180.00.

We have partnered with @FTX_US to build an environmentally friendly marketplace on @Solana. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @GiveDirectly, @LCampesinas, & @FINDFoodBank, and a royalty will support the creators involved. — Coachella (@coachella) February 1, 2022

Coachella NFT: When Will It Release?

Coachella says the NFT collection's sale will go live this Friday, February 4, at 10 am Pacific Time. The tokens will be on sale via FTX's website and will fulfill ownership transfer to those who win the bidding.

Users may create their accounts on the platform to ready themselves for Coachella's NFT sale by Friday.

NFT and the Many Companies Going Into it

Coachella is the latest addition to massive companies getting into the NFT game now, especially as the digital collectible turns out to be one of the surprising additions to the world of currency now. Massive corporations and names in the business are joining the NFT craze, including Walmart, YouTube, Reddit, and more.

While not all are necessarily putting up a marketplace or digital collection on their platforms, they welcome the display of said digital art on their websites. However, this is not all of what they plan to do with NFTs, as some companies keep this project tight-knit.

Known fashion companies like Nike, Adidas, Gap, and more are also joining the NFT industry by launching their digital collectibles for people to enjoy and collect.

A massive world-renowned festival such as Coachella launching an NFT collection is a massive one, especially as it has many fans who would love a lifetime pass for the event. Nevertheless, the collectibles would feature the first tokens from the famous valley event that brings together the world's biggest stars to perform.

