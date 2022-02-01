Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine is applying for FDA approval again, but this time, it would focus on children within the six months to four years old age range. Once again, this is a change in the children's eligibility to receive the vaccine shots to protect against the coronavirus. The vaccine also serves as a way to give children immunity.

Pfizer COVID Vaccine: FDA Approval for 4 Years Old and Below On Process

Pfizer announced that it is applying for an FDA approval that would cover the vaccination against the coronavirus to children ages six months to 4 years old. The new age group would ultimately cover all of the population and provide them with immunity against the virus, even at a young age and as early as their formative years.

The United States Food and Drug Administration said that a committee would look into the matter and decide after reviewing the vaccine from Pfizer. Of course, the committee will also look into what the vaccine contains, especially as the young and innocent lives are on the line with this new application.

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine: Is it Safe for Children Application?

The FDA will deem the Pfizer COVID Vaccine worthy of use when the time comes, and after being approved by the agency, it only means that it is safe for children application. The approval will signify its readiness for application on children below five years old and, upon doing so, will give them the immunity to battle against the virus even if it is spread out in public.

COVID Vaccine and Lowering the Age of Eligibility

After Pfizer's successful rollout of the COVID-19 Vaccine towards the end of 2020, the pharmaceutical company did not lay low in its quest to eradicate the virus for the return to normalcy. Instead, it made booster shots to support the first vaccine and give people additional and sustained protection to the ones already immunized against the virus.

Of course, having a successful administration and immunization campaign is only one focus, especially if it would not be available for all ages. The vaccine eligibility lowered for kids aged 12 to 17 was the first to happen alongside the first FDA approval of the vaccine for adults.

Towards the last quarter of 2021, health experts gave kids ages 5 to 11 a chance to get COVID-19 immunity with Pfizer's vaccine.

Now, the health experts are lowering the age of eligibility for those that need protection from the virus, and these are children ages four years old and below until as early as six months of age. The FDA will look into this matter and deem it for emergency use approval for the new age group, ensuring that it is safe for use and beneficial for the recipients.

