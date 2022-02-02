Some leaked Android Auto images revealed that the popular Google application receives an Apple Car Play-inspired interface.

Android Auto has been one of the most popular tools developed by the search engine giant. With its advanced technology, it can mirror the smartphone features on the consumers' car dashboards.

This means that users can control navigation, calls, text messages, music, and maps through their dashboards. Now, Reddit user u/RegionRat91 published some images of Android Auto's new interface.

Android Auto's New Interface

According to WCCF Tech's latest report, Google made some huge changes to its Android Auto app based on the leaked photos. One of these is the removal of the application's status bar.

The search engine giant moved it to the bottom right corner of the screen. This means that the battery level, time, and place, as well as network options, are now located in the new place of the status bar.

On the other hand, Google also placed the home screen button on the left side of the dashboard screen. Users can long-press this option to open retractable widgets.

If you have already used Apple Car Play, you will notice that this design output is also available on the iPhone maker's popular app.

Aside from these details, the new UI of Android Auto also lets you view the map together with the other apps without compromising the entire display.

Are Google Users Satisfied?

In the Reddit post's comment section, many Google fans shared their excitement about the new User Interface of Android Auto. However, they still provided some suggestions on making the UI design even better.

"Looks pretty cool. But I can't believe they made the bottom bar even bigger. I was hoping they would go the other direction and make it go away altogether as an option since it takes up a lot of space on 7" screens," said one of the Reddit users in the comment section.

On the other hand, another Google fan asked if the new Android Auto interface offers a fullscreen feature for the map. Right now, the search engine giant hasn't confirmed these details yet. But, if they are true, the company will confirm them soon.

In other news, Google Offer Tab is now available on the Play Store. Meanwhile, new gaming Google Chromebooks are expected to offer RGB keyboards.

For more news updates about Android Auto and other Google tools, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

